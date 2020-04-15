The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho released the April Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2020 water year.
According to a press release sent by the NRCS, most of Idaho received below-normal precipitation during March but two storms at the end of the month brought one to three inches of much-needed precipitation to central Idaho.
Nearly all of Idaho received precipitation from the recent events, with lesser amounts in the far southwest corner of the state.
“Even with below-normal precipitation in March, slight snowpack improvements were observed across most of Idaho since March 1,” said Daniel Tappa, Supervisory Hydrologist with the Idaho NCRS. “While this seems paradoxical, it implies that little snowmelt occurred and the precipitation that we did receive came in the form of snow.”
According to the Water Supply Outlook Report, the Upper Snake River Basin received precipitation that was above normal for March in all sub-basins.
A wet January through March improved water-year precipitation totals but did not make up for the dry November and December.
The water-year-to-date precipitation for the Snake above American Falls is below normal at 95%, and snowpack is above normal at 105% as of April 1.
Dam operators at Palisades reservoir have started to dig in order to make room for snowmelt. Streamflow forecasts are lowest for Portneuf River at Topaz and all other forecast points for the Upper Snake range from 95% to 125%. Most Upper Snake water users should see adequate water supply for the runoff period.
According to Tappa, at this time, the NRCS does not anticipate any flooding, although it’s still too early in the season to tell.
“At this point, it’s looking like we’re going to have a pretty normal year,” Tappa said. “If things continue to follow what we normally see, right now we’re expecting to have normal stream flow runoff.”