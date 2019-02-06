Karin Hancock with Arbor Tech Tree Services met with the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners Jan. 28 to receive clarification on what the county’s expectations are of the company and how they should proceed with work they do for the county.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said direction on what trees in the county need to be trimmed is given by Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath. Karin indicated that there has been a misunderstanding in the past, and that former Commissioner Brian Farnsworth allegedly told her to contact him with any projects.
“We approached Brian Farnsworth and he said ‘work hand-in-hand with me and you guys go drive around and see what needs to be done, text me when you’re going to do it,’” Karin said.
Scott pointed out that the county budgeted a little more than $23,000 this year for tree trimming, of that, roughly $2,500 has already been used. He said the $23,000 is for all county trimming, not just trimming done by Arbor Tech.
“In reality we could have ten-times that amount and it wouldn’t be enough,” Walrath said. “We could spend a whole year doing nothing but tree trimming.”
She said to save the county money they tend to do a majority of the trimming in the winter when there are less leaves on the trees reducing the amount of time they spend cleaning up.
“I’m just asking how are we going to communicate this and how do I know what and when to do anything because we’re used to going out and driving the whole county and taking care of what needs to be done,” Karin said.
Walrath said from now on they can call or text him with photos of areas they believe need to be trimmed and then he can prioritize them.
Another concern/clarification Karin addressed was how they should dispose of the trimmings. She said when they originally agreed to the contract it was said that they could drop all of their trimmings off at the County Line Landfill from their business.
“I received a call from Dave (Walrath) back is December getting after us and accusing us of being dishonest and overusing our power,” she said.
Walrath denied using the term dishonest, and explained that he actually said by allowing them to come in after-hours, they were getting an unfair advantage against their competitors.
Scott said if he agreed to Arbor Tech disposing of their business’ trimmings at the landfill then he misunderstood what they were asking at the time. He said trimmings from county projects can be dumped at the landfill, but during the landfill’s business hours.
“We can’t give you preference over any other business in the county,” he said.
Walrath said another issue with debris being dumped after hours is it’s a violation of the county’s operating plan. He said when debris is brought into the landfill, the county is required to track quantities.
“We’re not saying don’t bring your waste in, we’re saying you’re going to have to bring it in at certain times or let Dave (Walrath) know so that he knows that waste is coming,” Scott said.