Area of impact moratorium approved

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved a moratorium on future development near 200 N. and 4000 E. Jan. 7, to allow the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department and the City of Rigby to revise the area of impact agreement in preparation of the construction of the new church and elementary school.
The moratorium area is located along the railroad on Highway 48 south to the intersection of 200 N., then east to the intersection of 4000 E., then south on 4000 E. to the intersection of 100 N, then east to 4100 E. then back north to Highway 48 and west to the east side of the railroad on Highway 48.
The moratorium will be in place until May 1, or until the agreement has been adopted, whichever comes first.
“That doesn’t impede the builders, because by about May you starting to get into the building season,” Commissioner Brain Farnsworth said.
County Attorney Weston Davis said before the commissioners could approve the moratorium, they had to state the imminent threats to the area that would warrant a moratorium.
“The question is not, can we make an argument but what is the imminent peril,” he said.
Farnsworth alluded to the likely expansion of homes in the area and its impact on the groundwater as well as the impact on roads and other infrastructure.
“Possibility of groundwater pollution from the high density of homes and, or businesses,” he said.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway also indicated issues with traffic, turn lanes and crosswalks, each of which are related to public safety concerns.
“I think there would be an issue with public safety (if development takes place prior to a moratorium),” he said
Furthermore, Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson pointed out with a larger density of people comes an increased amount of problems related to public safety.
With that, the commissioners unanimously approved the moratorium. The ordinance will be issued after the commissioners approve the written findings and after it has been published.
Prior to approval during the public hearing, only one patron spoke in opposition via letter. Former Planning and Zoning Commissioner Michael Clark and his wife Diana stated that they are worried about the methodology and motives of past actions of governing boards.
“There appears to be a misunderstanding of the structure and nature of an area of impact,” they stated. “The proposed area for the moratorium appears highly subjective and imposes sanctions on only a portion of the area impacted by the ordinances—if you’re going to apply a moratorium, apply it to all affected areas.”
The Clarks further stated that imminent peril to public health, safety or welfare is required for adoption of a moratorium.
“Where is the imminent peril to the public health, safety or welfare,” Clark said. “In my experience it would be prudent to review and update the comprehensive plan (2008) to reflect the current trends and status of the county prior to revising ordinances.”
Overall Clark stated that the city and the county need to be on the same page.
“The City of Rigby and Jefferson County need to be on the same page and develop workable ordinances for the development; but they need to do the homework, and do it right,” he said.
Regarding the comprehensive plan, Hathaway said it’s not necessary to have an updated comprehensive plan before adopting a moratorium.
“It’s not necessary that we have the comp plan updated, in fact this will be a component of the comp plan. So if anything, this agreement and this proposed amendment will enhance the comp plan when we get it together,” he said. “I believe that it’s (moratorium) very pressing and very necessary.”