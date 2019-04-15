The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Department and the City of Rigby will be holding an open house meeting April 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 District Office, 3850 E. 300 N. The meeting will allow patrons to come hear the progress of the area of impact map and agreement and to ask questions. For more information contact the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Office at 208-745-9220.
