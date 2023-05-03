An arraignment has been scheduled for former Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Robin Dunn on May 16 at 8:15 a.m. in Bonneville County. The hearing was set following Dunn's preliminary hearing in front of Judge Jason Walker on May 2 for drug-related charges, according to court documents.

Dunn's preliminary hearing, vacated twice since his initial court appearance, was held on May 2; nearly three months since his arrest in Idaho Falls on Feb. 18. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.