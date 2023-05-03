An arraignment has been scheduled for former Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Robin Dunn on May 16 at 8:15 a.m. in Bonneville County. The hearing was set following Dunn's preliminary hearing in front of Judge Jason Walker on May 2 for drug-related charges, according to court documents.
Dunn's preliminary hearing, vacated twice since his initial court appearance, was held on May 2; nearly three months since his arrest in Idaho Falls on Feb. 18.
According to the official minutes, the court found probable cause and bound Dunn over to District Court after examining evidence and three witnesses including Detective Brandon Norman, Officer John Bestor and Officer Matthew Matherly with Idaho Falls Police Department.
Matherly and Bestor, according to Matherly's sworn statement in support of probable cause, both were present at the incident in the Shari's parking lot on Feb. 18 when Dunn was arrested. Matherly was the officer initially dispatched to the scenes following a report of an individual who was possibly under the influence in the drivers seat of a parked vehicle. Bestor, a K-9 handler, was then dispatched to ascertain the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Dunn was found in the passenger seat and arrested after officers on the scene found he was in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, according to Matherly's statement.
After posting bond at the Bonneville County Jail, Dunn entered pleas of not-guilty to possession of controlled substances, possession and intent to use drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing officers during arrests and seizures, court records show. Records also show he did not enter a plea for a felony count of possession of a controlled substance.
