The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and/or will be charging two persons in armed robbery that occurred on March 2nd, 2019 at the Country Corner Store located at 1st and Ammon Road in Bonneville County.
The first subject, Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa, age 18, was found to be in custody in Clark County Jail after he was arrested for an unrelated warrant in Bonneville County on March 4th. Eriberto Hernandez-Figueroa was contacted on March 6th, 2019 and will be charged today with armed robbery.
The second subject, Adrian Enrique Cortez, age 18, was arrested early this morning, March 7th, 2019 and was taken into custody at a local bus station in Idaho Falls by Bonneville County Deputies. Adrian Enrique Cortez was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for armed robbery and an additional unrelated warrant.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank all of the community for your assistance and the information provided.