CLARK COUNTY — According to a press release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, deputies completed a traffic stop May 8 that resulted in the discovery of approximately 2.77 lbs. of marijuana, 3.63 ounces of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia used for packaging and distribution and for use of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Deputies completed the traffic stop for a speeding violation and during the stop, recognized indications of criminal behavior and observed a pipe for marijuana use inside the vehicle, the release states.
The driver was identified as Lee J. Miller, 43 of California, and the passenger was identified as Karie M. Miller, 44 of California. Both individuals were booked into Clark County Jail for trafficking of marijuana, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.