ASHTON –Imagine walking miles and miles a day just to get water for your family. Picture in your mind bringing it home, and not knowing if it will make your family sick. Imagine having to do that every day and spending several hours doing so each time.
Such is what people living in third world countries are forced to do when there isn’t access to water in their communities.
“They walk to wherever there is a water source, and usually that’s a river. It’s a river that’s been polluted by animals and polluted by human waste. And that’s their water source. They spend quite a bit of time walking,” said Susan Hamilton, of the Methodist Church, who is helping oversee Saturday’s World Vision International 6K “Water Walk.”
Money raised from the event goes toward providing needed water resources to families in countries lacking a sufficient water supply.
Ashton’s event, one of many being sponsored by World Vision on Saturday, May 4, starts at 10 a.m., at the Methodist Church that’s hosting the event here.
“Six Kilometers (3.7 miles) is the average distance people in the developing world walk for water - water that is often contaminated with life-threatening diseases,” reported World Vision on its webpage.
Each participant pays $50 to participate in the 6K that equal 3.7 miles. A T-shirt is also given to entrants. So far, the Ashton Water Walk has raised $1,130 of a hoped for $2,000, she said.
Those interested in donating toward the Ashton Water Walk teams may do so at www.teamworldvision.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=11722.
Lisa Dayley Smith
Upper Valley Standard Journal