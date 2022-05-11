The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners decided to postpone the purchase of a new asphalt distributor for Road and Bridge at their May 2 meeting. The commissioners made the decision to wait and see if the seller would expect a down payment on the vehicle.
Public Works Director, Dave Walrath, approached the commissioners at their regular meeting with a quote for a new Etnyre asphalt distributor for $150,000 and a distributor tank for $80,286.
“Again,” Walrath said during the meeting, “the earliest they can do is June 2023. I don’t know how this works, whether we have to lock it in, or if we commit, if we are guaranteed that price.”
Walrath expressed his concern with the funding, citing the proceedings in the 2006 case of Frazier v. City of Boise and stated he found that councils or commissions cannot legally obligate future councils or commissions past one year.
However, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated he believed it could still be purchased if the obligation was made with existing funds.
“We have to carry that funding into the next period,” Hancock said. “We can’t obligate future funding, but we can obligate current funding, that’s the difference.”
Walrath then conceded that if the seller were able to deliver the machine in June of 2023, that would only barely be outside of the one-year period.
There are two things the commission and Walrath need to look at, according to Hancock. They need to look and see if they’re obligating with current funds, then they would just carry that money forward like they would American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. They also need to consider if they have the budget for it decided, and carry that budget into the next year.
Hancock also stated using ARPA funds for this purchase would allow them to not fall into breaking the law, due to the fact that ARPA money is not money in the county’s budget, and no entities, government of business, would be harmed.
Walrath was unable to provide details of setting the purchase of the distributor in stone. Hancock asked if the county could hypothetically provide a down-payment on the equipment contingent on obtaining a loan or other funding for purchase, and if they are unable to secure funding, if they could cancel the order.
The Commissioners agreed that situations like these would become more prevalent due to construction and manufacturing projects being so far out.
“What we need to do is prioritize what we need more,” Hancock said. “What do we need more, this or the paver?”
Walrath explained his prioritizing process, stating the county uses an asphalt distributor more often than the paver and that the county’s paver still works. He also stated these decisions are based on availability. According to Walrath, new pavers and other equipment are currently two to three years out.
In the past, Walrath has never been required to put money down on an machine like this one, however, he admits they have never before been in this situation with a delivery date being thirteen months out. He did state that the seller would sign the county’s purchase order, which contractually gives the county freedom with a limitation of funding article.
The commissioners agreed that they would need to further investigate the situation before committing to the purchase of the new machine.