Representatives from the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho, or LECI, attended the Rigby Lions Club meeting May 20, speaking on the program and services offered through the nonprofit.
According to their website, LECI is a faith-based nonprofit aimed at those involved in tragedies or victims of crime as well as law enforcement personnel and their families, along with affected communities.
Located in Bonneville County, LECI was founded in 2020 by Dr. Tim Rupp and Senior Chaplain Christa Trinchera.
Rupp spent 24 years as a police officer, graduated from Texas State University with a Master of Science in Criminal Justice, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Christian Education, and from Western Seminary with his Doctor of Ministry.
Trinchera grew up the daughter of a Cali. Highway Police Officer, which pushed her to become a Law Enforcement Chaplain, according to LECI's website. She holds Bachelor's degrees in Marketing/Public Relations, Business and Criminal Justice.
"Over the years, I'd been encouraged to be a police chaplain and I didn't really want to do that, but the Lord worked on my heart," Rupp said. "I connected with Christa and in 2019, she moved out here. I wanted to start a chaplaincy but didn't have the experience. We joined together and started this in July of 2020."
Rupp stated that their goal is to help people get through the difficult things they're experiencing both spiritually and mentally. Currently, they have 30 chaplains; three that are focused on law enforcement members and their families, and 27 community chaplains.
When it came to the Rigby Middle School shooting, Rupp said they had several chaplains respond along with Senior Chaplain Trinchera.
"With the active shooter, the chaplains went to the high school where the students had been evacuated along with Trixie, our chaplain dog, who is a certified comfort dog," Rupp explained. "We've been asked to come back several times with Trixie and I think it's been a positive experience with the kids, faculty and staff."
Following the incident, Rupp said they continued with visits through the end of the school year to help with getting things back to a sense of normalcy and safety in the school.
"We just respond when law enforcement calls us to provide presence and support for those in a traumatic event, whether it be an unattended death, suicide, big vehicle accidents, and provide support, resources, connect people with funeral homes or mental health professionals as well as follow up care," Rupp said.
With community support, Rupp stated they are able to provide these services to those that may not be sure of what steps to take next when they're either involved in a traumatic event or receive difficult news of an event that impacts them.
"The benefit is twofold," he explained. "There's a huge benefit to both law enforcement officers and the community... With a death notification call, we can send chaplains with the officers and they remain with the family until their own support system can get to them or they stay as long as the family likes. That way that officer doesn't feel as if they're having to tell worst news someone can hear and then having to leave them alone."
He continued, saying another benefit to family members is to have a support system to be there with them that will help them go through what they're experiencing and help them work through calling funeral home and contacting others.
"We can assist in initial decision making and help through initial shock of receiving upsetting news," Rupp said.
In order to become a community chaplain, those interested must be attended a local church faithfully, as the group is faith-based, along with having a recommendation from their clergy or bishop, passing a criminal background check, attending a 30-hour training and going through a probationary training period where they respond to calls.
Once deemed confident enough in responding to calls, the probationary period ends and they are certified as a qualified chaplain with LECI. When responding to calls, all chaplains work in pairs.
Rupp stated that since they started their operation in 2020, they've seen an increase in calls for their services and even had officers contact them personally to receive help following calls and getting to resources.
"We've been rather busy," he said.
Rupp said they plan to expand, with the dream being that they would like to serve the entire state eventually, but that in the immediate future, they'll be looking at going to south to cover Blackfoot and Pocatello, and north to Rigby, Rexburg and Island Park.
"We would like chaplains to be able to respond to a call within 30 minutes," Rupp said. "We need to get people willing to volunteer and go through the training and be on call."
According to their website, www.chaplainsofidaho.org, LECI is the only service of its kind in Idaho that provides services 24/7, 365 days a year.
Those wanting to get involved, can contact the group through their website. Names and contact information for those interested in going through the chaplaincy training will be added to a list of people to contact once another course is available.