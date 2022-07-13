Authorities have named a suspect as they continue to search for Dylan Rounds, the young man who went missing more than a month ago while working on a farm in a remote part of Box Elder County.
In court documents released this week, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City formally named 58-year-old James Brenner, who is currently jailed on federal firearms charges, as a suspect in the investigation into the 19-year-old Rounds’ disappearance.
According to court documents filed on July 6, Brenner was living about five miles from the farm in Lucin a few miles from the Nevada border where Rounds was working when he was last seen in late May, and is known to have had contact with Rounds around that time.
In the documents, prosecutors say Brenner was squatting in a trailer on property adjacent to the farm and removed several firearms from his trailer after being interviewed about Rounds’ disappearance. As a convicted felon, Brenner is not allowed to possess firearms.
Investigators with the Box Elder Sheriff’s Office interviewed Brenner on June 7, and four days later requested help from the FBI and Davis County Sheriff’s Office in the search. A June 16 search of Brenner’s trailer turned up ammunition, black powder and other items related to “muzzle loading,” but no firearms.
According to court documents, another resident of the Lucin area — a man identified as “D.H.” in court documents who is a “friend and neighbor” of Brenner — told BESO and FBI investigators on June 20 that Brenner had brought three black-powder rifles and a .22-caliber rifle to D.H.’s place and asked D.H. to hold onto them. D.H. turned the rifles over to authorities at that time.
The next day, authorities executed another search warrant on Brenner’s trailer and found a muzzleloader rifle, along with ammunition, black powder and ignition caps.
“Eyewitness identification establishes that the defendant removed the firearms and the .22 caliber rifle after being questioned about the disappearance of (Rounds) and delivered them directly to D.H.," prosecutors wrote. "The defendant is a convicted felon and cannot posses the .22 Caliber rifle.”
Brenner’s criminal history includes convictions in Illinois for malicious wounding and malicious shooting, as well as three convictions for felon in possession of a firearm. In May 2012, he was sentenced to 33 months in prison on a felony gun possession conviction.
Brenner is scheduled for an arraignment Friday afternoon on the gun charge.
In a press release issued Thursday, BESO also confirmed that Brenner is a suspect in the Rounds case based on “the current totality of information gathered from the many interviews and searches, along with the analysis of both physical evidence and forensic data.”
Meanwhile, another man believed to have had contact with Rounds around the time of Rounds’ disappearance is also being held on charges of possessing firearms as a convicted felon.
Chase Venstra, who also has a lengthy criminal history, was ordered to remain in custody at a hearing on July 1 and faces another hearing on July 19. A search of his Davis County residence in May in conjunction with a murder investigation turned up two rifles, and a search in June of the home of a witness who said Venstra asked to store firearms there turned up four more guns and a bulletproof vest with multiple AR-15-style magazines in the pockets.
Family members of Rounds said he reported an unusual encounter in late May with a man believed to be Venstra. Court documents released after Venstra’s hearing last week make no mention of Rounds.
“During the course of this investigation, multiple persons have been interviewed by the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, and other assisting agencies,” the BESO press release reads. “Multiple arrests have been made for unrelated warrants and crimes that have been discovered during this process.”
No charges have been filed specifically in the disappearance of Rounds, a native of Rigby, Idaho who traveled to Box Elder County to work on the remote Lucin farm.
“This investigation is not complete and remains active,” the press release continues. “Law enforcement investigators are continuing to work to locate Dylan and find answers.”
In light of all the attention the search for Rounds has received, BESO released a statement Wednesday asking members of the public to refrain from searching for the young man “as it has the potential to compromise the investigation.”
The post on the BESO Facebook page also contains the following statement attributed to the Rounds family:
“As a family, we are not asking for, or requesting any additional public searches for Dylan Rounds at this time. We request that everyone allow law enforcement to continue their organized investigation without any hindrance or interference, in order to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.”
The investigation has been and continues to be a coordinated effort that has involved multiple agencies, groups, and people including the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Box Elder County Search and Rescue, Box Elder County Horse Posse, Elko County Sheriff's Office (NV), Weber County Search and Rescue, Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, Utah Search Dogs, Rigby Police Department (ID), Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office (ID), Ogden Police Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, Search and Rescue K9’s of Idaho, Texas Equusearch, and many other friends, family, and volunteers.
BESO is urging anyone who might have information relevant to the investigation to call its offices at 435-723-5227, 435-734-3894 or 435-257-3131; or send a private message to the office’s Facebook page.
Jeff DeMoss
Editor/staff writer