The Autumn Heights subdivision has been officially approved to move forward with six bedrooms instead of four.
The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the amendment for approval March 7 and county commissioners officially gave that approval Aug. 5.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said the subdivision would be denser than previously approved subdivisions. Jim Bernard, the applicant for the plat amendment, said the smaller lots would work well. Commissioner Roger Clark said the smaller lots would mean there would be less ground residents would need to take care of.
Kevin Hathaway, county planning and zoning administrator, said the decision to recommend approval had been based on Eastern Idaho Public Health’s statement the six bedroom units would be allowable.
“If they recommend it and say we meet their requirements, typically we will defer to their judgment,” Hathaway said about the health district.
He also said lots as small as those Autumn Heights has would likely not be approved if the plat had been a new one. However, he said standards are based on the time of plat approval, which occurred approximately 10 years ago. He said thus the sizes of the lots — which he said are slightly smaller than an acre — are acceptable.
Commissioners previously approved for the subdivision to have individual wells, rather than a community well. That change will remain in place in addition to allowing the six bedrooms.