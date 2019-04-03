Future houses in Autumn Heights Subdivision will now feature six bedrooms instead of four, after the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plat amendment for applicant Jim Bernard March 7.
Bernard indicated that the additional rooms will result in “nicer” homes, and that having more rooms doesn’t necessarily mean more people will reside there. He said Eastern Idaho Public Health has already approved the additional square-footage noting that there needs to be at least 100-feet separating the homes.
The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recently approved amending the plat to allow individual wells rather than a community well. During the March 7 public hearing, a majority of citizens concerned with the requested plat amendment, referenced the well systems. Planning and Zoning Attorney Belinda Tanner however pointed out that the purpose of the hearing was to discuss the additional bedrooms.
Patrons in opposition of the amended plat included Steve Stringham, Rigby Planning and Zoning Planner Sharon Parry, Victor Rounds and Suzanne Hawkins.
Parry’s chief concern was, to her knowledge, the subdivision is located in the proposed Rigby area of impact and therefore the commission needs to abide by the county’s subdivision ordinance regarding area of impacts.
“I personally don’t know how you could refute your own subdivision ordinance,” she said.
She said the city was opposed to the amendment, but was ready to bring city services to the subdivision.
After reviewing a copy of the proposed area of impact, Commissioner Ty Belnap said the subdivision is just west of the proposed area.
During deliberations amongst the commission, Commissioner Warren Albertson questioned a letter received by Eastern Idaho Public Health that stated they had not reviewed the distances between the water and septic.
He said because of this, it would be difficult to discuss the additional bedrooms.
Bernard however noted that they had met with EIPH and that there may be some miscommunication. He said in the end, EIPH will ultimately dictate if they can proceed, regardless of if the commission approves the amendment.
Because the discussion was strictly based on amending the plat to allow additional bedrooms, the commission decided to recommend approval to the Board of Commissioners.
In other action, the commission recommended administrative action on a conditional use permit that would allow Bernard to crush gravel on site for the subdivision roads. The approval was granted prior to the plat amendment discussion.
Bernard said they will crush the gravel in the park zone, and then after crushing concludes after approximately two weeks, it would be turned into a soccer field. He said roughly 12 to 16 inches of gravel would be removed from the park ground.
“It will probably end up a foot lower than it is now,” he said.
Bernard indicated that in the end, crushing gravel on site would be safer for the patrons because trucks won’t be entering and exiting the subdivision.
After crushing is completed, trees and top soil would be delivered. Crushing was proposed to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but could be modified to accommodate the neighbors.
“I want to be a good neighbor,” Bernard said.
During the public hearing, no one spoke in favor or neutral of the conditional use permit. Those that spoke against included Nancy Hansen, Stringham, Jason Duffin, Hawkins and Parry.
Stringham said his main concern was the hours of operation, but also wanted more clarification.
Bernard said they could change the hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., but that would increase the number of days they operate.
Another concern raised was the amount of dust that would issue from the crushing operation. Bernard said they will maintain moisture on the gravel the reduce dust, as well as not crush during windy days.
Duffin said his concern was the noise the operation would create that would possibly spook his horses.
Parry said the city would like a development agreement and acknowledged that the subdivision is in the proposed area of impact.
Before making a decision, Commissioner Michael Clark felt like the decision is one that should be made by Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, rather than one made by the commission.
With that, the board unanimously approved recommending a decision be made by Hathaway.