The Rigby 4–H Awards night was held Sept. 28th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The youth enjoyed getting together with all of their 4–H friends and enjoyed root beer floats and cookies and the following awards were given out.
HORSE
Showmanship jackets to – Makae Hogge, Faith Bitsoi, Crew Beck, Atlee Rountree and Reagan Pancheri
Pins with certificates for top horsemen to – Crew Beck, Torie Beck, Faith Bitsoi, Wylee Day and Dillon Steel.
Top horseman award receiving a custom cinch, donated by Ashlee Hogge, went to Cooper Griffeth
DOG
Showmanship jackets to – Hunter Sessions, Fall Orgill, Katelyn Jensen, Rozalyn Thorp and Quincy Griffeth
Pins with certificates for top dog project to – Fall Orgill and Hunter Sessions
POULTRY
Showmanship jackets went to– Kaytlyn Duffin, Taryn Sessions, Andrew Duffin, Cynthia Squires and Bridger Curtis
Pins with certificates for top poultry project went to Cynthia Squires and Taryn Sessions
RABBIT
Showmanship jackets to – Audrey Godfrey, Taryn Sessions, Keylee Harris, Cynthia Squires and Dixon Kartchner
Pins and certificates to – Rachel Murri, Emerson Owens and Taryn Sessions
GOAT
Showmanship jackets to – Kayda Hickman, Eryn Harris, Makinley Curtis and Jaylie Hickman
Pins and certificates to – Eryn Harris, Kalli Smith, Jaylie Hickman and CJ Day
SWINE
Showmanship jackets to – Lindzy Christensen, Bryn Hansen, Cache Elkington, Maelee Neville and Eliza Flinders
Pins and certificates to – Bryn Hansen, Kylie Jones and Cache Elkington
SHEEP
Showmanship jackets to – Kayda Hickman, Kayci Kinghorn, Cache Elkington, Andrew Jaynes and Jaylie Hickman
Pins and certificates to – Addie Jaynes, Kayci Kinghorn and Kayda Hickman
BEEF
Showmanship jackets to – Luke Smith, Tymber Billman, Chyloh Billman and Wylee Day
Pin and certificate to – Tymber Billman
Idaho Cattlemen’s Association belt buckle to – Carter Burgess
DAIRY
Showmanship jackets to – Brooklyn Youngstrom, Bryson Youngstrom, Breleigh Youngstrom and Lillian Cook
Pins and certificates to – Bryson Youngstrom and Beth Laux
SHOOTING SPORTS
Jackets to – Fall Orgill, Air Rifle; Kelton Hickman and Kamdyn Garcia, Rifle; CJ Day, Sawyer Whittier and Kamdyn Garcia, Archery
Overall Plaques to – Kelton Hickman, Rifleman; Fall Orgill, Air Rifle
Top Compound Bow Archer – Sawyer Whittier
Top Recurve Bow Archer – Keylee Harris
Pins with certificates
Hayden Griffeth, Demonstration
Mackay Hansen, Ciara Pancheri and Presdee Poulsen, Arts and Crafts
Kalli Hansen, Sewing
Tymber Billman, Scrapbook
Kalli Smith and Kash Smith, Cooking
CJ Day and Kylie Jones, Cake Decorating
Eryn Harris and Kylie Jones, Heritage Arts
Alyssa Harris, Art
Cooper Shaffer, Leather
Wyatt Garcia and Kamdyn Garcia, Shooting Sports
Rhett Boone, Entomology
Fall Orgill, Leadership
Madison Stucki and Aunica Zohner, Camp
Joey Springer, Agriculture
Keylee Harris, Jaylie Hickman, Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Hayden Griffeth and Ciara Pancheri, Achievement
Certificates were awarded to the following youth...
Round Robin – 1st Kayda Hickman, 2nd– Lindzy Christensen, 3rd– Eryn Harris, 4th– Taryn Sessions, 5th– Kayci Kinghorn, 6th– Tymber Billman, 7th– Bryn Hansen, 8th– Luke Smith.
Other participants– Jaylie Hickman, Audrey Godfrey, Kaytlyn Duffin, Crew Beck, Bryson Youngstrom, Faith Bitsoi, Brooklyn Youngstom and Cynthia Squires
Secretary Books – Trexton Barton, Bryson Youngstrom, Abby Laux, Keylee Harris, and Eryn Harris
Rosettes on books – Bailey Bond, Makiya Bond, Macrae Conover, Andrew Duffin, Kamdyn Garcia, Wyatt Garcia, Jace Grover, Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Kylie Jones, Jade Rhodes, Josephine Springer, Carson Steel, Madison Stucki, Saige Stucki, Kenzington Wanstrom and London Wanstrom
State Participation: Livestock judging contest – Tymber Billman, Chyloh Billman, Bridger Lamb, Brystol lamb, Hayden Griffeth
State Horse Contest Participants – CJ Day, Wylee Day, Tymber Billman, Chyloh Billman, Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris, Cooper Griffeth, Hayden Griffeth, Alyssa Harris, Eryn Harris, Taryn Sessions, Kayci Kinghorn, Jaylie Hickman, Quyncee Griffeth and Rozalyn Thorp
State Skill–a–thon participation – Alyssa Harris, Eryn Harris, Kassidy Shaffer, Grace Clark, Kayci Kinghorn, Kayda Hickman, Kendyl McNeill, Quincy Griffeth, Jaylie Hickman, Keylee Harris, Cooper Griffeth, Hayden Griffeth and Cooper Shaffer
Winning our over all top 4–H Belt Buckles were...
Junior – Jaylie Hickman
Intermediate – Keylee Harris
Senior – Eryn Harris
Receiving certificates as runners up...
Juniors – Quincy Griffeth, Chyloh Billman and Wyatt Garcia
Intermediates – Kayda Hickman, Hayden Griffeth, Cooper Griffeth and Tymber Billman
Seniors – Taryn Sessions, Kayci Kinghorn and Alyssa Harri