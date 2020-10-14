Rigby holds 4H Awards Night

Belt buckle winners Keylee Harris, Eryn Harris and Jaylie Hickman show off their prizes at the Rigby 4-H Awards night.

 Courtesy Image

The Rigby 4–H Awards night was held Sept. 28th at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The youth enjoyed getting together with all of their 4–H friends and enjoyed root beer floats and cookies and the following awards were given out.

HORSE

Showmanship jackets to – Makae Hogge, Faith Bitsoi, Crew Beck, Atlee Rountree and Reagan Pancheri

Pins with certificates for top horsemen to – Crew Beck, Torie Beck, Faith Bitsoi, Wylee Day and Dillon Steel.

Top horseman award receiving a custom cinch, donated by Ashlee Hogge, went to Cooper Griffeth

DOG

Showmanship jackets to – Hunter Sessions, Fall Orgill, Katelyn Jensen, Rozalyn Thorp and Quincy Griffeth

Pins with certificates for top dog project to – Fall Orgill and Hunter Sessions

POULTRY

Showmanship jackets went to– Kaytlyn Duffin, Taryn Sessions, Andrew Duffin, Cynthia Squires and Bridger Curtis

Pins with certificates for top poultry project went to Cynthia Squires and Taryn Sessions

RABBIT

Showmanship jackets to – Audrey Godfrey, Taryn Sessions, Keylee Harris, Cynthia Squires and Dixon Kartchner

Pins and certificates to – Rachel Murri, Emerson Owens and Taryn Sessions

GOAT

Showmanship jackets to – Kayda Hickman, Eryn Harris, Makinley Curtis and Jaylie Hickman

Pins and certificates to – Eryn Harris, Kalli Smith, Jaylie Hickman and CJ Day

SWINE

Showmanship jackets to – Lindzy Christensen, Bryn Hansen, Cache Elkington, Maelee Neville and Eliza Flinders

Pins and certificates to – Bryn Hansen, Kylie Jones and Cache Elkington

SHEEP

Showmanship jackets to – Kayda Hickman, Kayci Kinghorn, Cache Elkington, Andrew Jaynes and Jaylie Hickman

Pins and certificates to – Addie Jaynes, Kayci Kinghorn and Kayda Hickman

BEEF

Showmanship jackets to – Luke Smith, Tymber Billman, Chyloh Billman and Wylee Day

Pin and certificate to – Tymber Billman

Idaho Cattlemen’s Association belt buckle to – Carter Burgess

DAIRY

Showmanship jackets to – Brooklyn Youngstrom, Bryson Youngstrom, Breleigh Youngstrom and Lillian Cook

Pins and certificates to – Bryson Youngstrom and Beth Laux

SHOOTING SPORTS

Jackets to – Fall Orgill, Air Rifle; Kelton Hickman and Kamdyn Garcia, Rifle; CJ Day, Sawyer Whittier and Kamdyn Garcia, Archery

Overall Plaques to – Kelton Hickman, Rifleman; Fall Orgill, Air Rifle

Top Compound Bow Archer – Sawyer Whittier

Top Recurve Bow Archer – Keylee Harris

Pins with certificates

Hayden Griffeth, Demonstration

Mackay Hansen, Ciara Pancheri and Presdee Poulsen, Arts and Crafts

Kalli Hansen, Sewing

Tymber Billman, Scrapbook

Kalli Smith and Kash Smith, Cooking

CJ Day and Kylie Jones, Cake Decorating

Eryn Harris and Kylie Jones, Heritage Arts

Alyssa Harris, Art

Cooper Shaffer, Leather

Wyatt Garcia and Kamdyn Garcia, Shooting Sports

Rhett Boone, Entomology

Fall Orgill, Leadership

Madison Stucki and Aunica Zohner, Camp

Joey Springer, Agriculture

Keylee Harris, Jaylie Hickman, Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Hayden Griffeth and Ciara Pancheri, Achievement

Certificates were awarded to the following youth...

Round Robin – 1st Kayda Hickman, 2nd– Lindzy Christensen, 3rd– Eryn Harris, 4th– Taryn Sessions, 5th– Kayci Kinghorn, 6th– Tymber Billman, 7th– Bryn Hansen, 8th– Luke Smith.

Other participants– Jaylie Hickman, Audrey Godfrey, Kaytlyn Duffin, Crew Beck, Bryson Youngstrom, Faith Bitsoi, Brooklyn Youngstom and Cynthia Squires

Secretary Books – Trexton Barton, Bryson Youngstrom, Abby Laux, Keylee Harris, and Eryn Harris

Rosettes on books – Bailey Bond, Makiya Bond, Macrae Conover, Andrew Duffin, Kamdyn Garcia, Wyatt Garcia, Jace Grover, Eryn Harris, Kayda Hickman, Kylie Jones, Jade Rhodes, Josephine Springer, Carson Steel, Madison Stucki, Saige Stucki, Kenzington Wanstrom and London Wanstrom

State Participation: Livestock judging contest – Tymber Billman, Chyloh Billman, Bridger Lamb, Brystol lamb, Hayden Griffeth

State Horse Contest Participants – CJ Day, Wylee Day, Tymber Billman, Chyloh Billman, Kayda Hickman, Keylee Harris, Cooper Griffeth, Hayden Griffeth, Alyssa Harris, Eryn Harris, Taryn Sessions, Kayci Kinghorn, Jaylie Hickman, Quyncee Griffeth and Rozalyn Thorp

State Skill–a–thon participation – Alyssa Harris, Eryn Harris, Kassidy Shaffer, Grace Clark, Kayci Kinghorn, Kayda Hickman, Kendyl McNeill, Quincy Griffeth, Jaylie Hickman, Keylee Harris, Cooper Griffeth, Hayden Griffeth and Cooper Shaffer

Winning our over all top 4–H Belt Buckles were...

Junior – Jaylie Hickman

Intermediate – Keylee Harris

Senior – Eryn Harris

Receiving certificates as runners up...

Juniors – Quincy Griffeth, Chyloh Billman and Wyatt Garcia

Intermediates – Kayda Hickman, Hayden Griffeth, Cooper Griffeth and Tymber Billman

Seniors – Taryn Sessions, Kayci Kinghorn and Alyssa Harri