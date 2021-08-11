Local school districts in Jefferson and Clark county are gearing up to return to school in Aug..
Due to COVID-19, the 2019-2020 school year looked different than what most students anticipated. Going back to school at the start of the 2020-2021 school year looked different at first, but the mask mandate is no longer required in Jefferson or Clark County and schools are working on getting back to regularly scheduled classes and activities.
For Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, registration is as follows, each school will have specific registration days.
Farnsworth Middle School registration will be on Tuesday Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rigby Middle School registration for students will be on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Friday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Immunizations will be available on Friday, Aug. 20.
Rigby High School Back to School registration starts with Twelfth grade registration is on Aug. 12; Eleventh grade registration is on Aug. 13; Tenth grade registration is on Aug. 16;Ninth grade registration is on Aug. 15. New student registration is Aug. 18 through Aug. 19. Foreign Exchange registration is Aug. 20.
The first day of school for all students will be Aug. 25.
For Ririe School Distr. #252, Elementary School Registration will take place on Aug. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on Aug. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Registration for Ririe Middle School and Ririe High School will be at the Junior-Senior High School office and will follow this schedule: Twelfth grade will have registration on Monday, Aug., 16 from 9:00 a.m. to noon; Eleventh grade will have registration on Monday, Aug. 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; Tenth grade will have registration on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 10:00 a.m. to noon; Ninth grade will have registration on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
At the middle school, Eighth grade will have registration on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Seventh grade will have registration on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
All new in-district students will have registration on Monday, Aug. 16, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.. All new approved out-of-district students will have registration on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Make sure to bring your approval letter and transcript when registering.
The first day of school for all students will be Aug. 31.
For the West Jefferson School Dist. #253, registration will be Aug. 16 & Aug. 17 for all schools and students starting at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The suggested times by last name are as follows: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (A-L), noon — 2:30 p.m. (M-Z). Registration for Hamer grades K-3 will be at Hamer Elementary. Registration for Terreton Elementary and Jr. High K-8 will be at the District Office Gym. High School grades 9-12 at West Jefferson High School.
Aug. 20 will be a Back-to-School open house for all students from 1:00 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. at each school to meet the teachers and visit their classrooms.
Aug. 23rd will be the first day of school for all students. Their will be an early release at 12:30 p.m. for Hamer Elementary and 2:00 p.m. for all Terreton schools.
Clark County School Dist. #161 will have registration for all schools starting on Aug. 9 and 10.
{div}Jr/Sr High School and Lindy Ross Elementary school registration will be Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. and again on Thursday Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sixth grade orientation will take place on August 10 at 6 p.m. at the Jr/Sr High School.
First Day of school for the students will be on Wednesday, Aug. 25.{/div}