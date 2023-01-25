It may begin to look like the film “Back to Future” in Ririe, as far as city zoning goes, according to Planning and Zoning Director Kurt Hibbert following the city’s December Planning and Zoning Committee meeting.
“We had an awesome discussion,” Hibbert reported to the Ririe City Council on Dec. 13, “about the growth of the city and what people are seeing, and some of the zones we have now.”
Hibbert stated the PZC would be looking into some of the zoning Ririe used to have, especially types of commercial zoning that used to be prominent throughout East Idaho, up until 1976 when housing and commercial zones were separated.
“It’ll be like ‘Back to the Future,’ in a lot of ways,” Hibbert stated.
With some of these possible zoning updates, Hibbert stated the committee discussed the abundance of low density zones, such as R-1, R-2 and R-3, and want to work on some new zones, up to medium density which Hibbert says would be more Ririe’s style.
The discussion became a ponderance on how “man configures his castle,” Hibbert said, and how that is of interest to the city and the government.
“We don’t want government to start telling us how to build our house, so that’s the question they’re [PZC] talking through,” he said.
There is a perception, according to Hibbert, that certain types of housing brings in a certain clientele.
“That’s just not true,” he stated. “It used to be somewhat true, but today the lack of housing makes it so some really wonderful people live in a trailer court or duplex.”
The PZC discussed these perceptions as well. He reminded them that as a city, they need to make sure they’re following federal guidelines and law on federal fair housing. He said they need to ensure they’re not discriminatory against anyone.
A city shouldn’t be able to say someone can’t live in the town due to income, or other demographic factors, he said, especially as a city reaching out for federal or state grants.
It was a good meeting, Hibbert reported to the council. He stated he is looking forward to working on some of these projects with the PZC in the coming months.
In other business, at the same City Council Meeting, Paul Scoresby with S&A Engineering informed the council he had submitted a completed copy of the city’s sewer study to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
He stated his initial estimate of $1.4 million, which he gave at the previous meeting with a detailed description of some of the work needed on the sewer system, was a bit off. After recalculating with the completed study, the estimated cost for the work needed is actually closer to $1.51 million.
The next steps for the city, he stated, was to configure a financial path for the project.
“This is a neat project,” Scoresby said. “When you look at other DEQ projects, this one is comparatively small.”
$1.5 million, he mentioned, used to seem like a large amount, but compared to some of the projects other cities have started, such as Rigby’s approximate $23 million project.
“Now it’s pretty small,” he said.
He suggested to the council they meet in early January, which they did, with him and a representative from Altura Community Consulting to discuss some of their financial options.
Scoresby also informed them of the January 13 deadline to submit a letter of intent to DEQ. The letter, he said, is not an application, but just as they submitted a letter when they initiated their study, this letter would give the DEQ notice of the city’s intent to initiate work.
According to Ririe City Clerk Wendy Mullins, the deadline for the letter of intent has since been extended.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.