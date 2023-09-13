Clark County Library Board Clerk charged with embezzlement

Baker

 Photo Courtesy of Clark County Sheriff's Office

The Sept. 5 preliminary hearing set for Amanda Baker, the Clark County Library Clerk who was charged last week with the embezzlement of approximately $50 thousand from the library, has been postponed until Oct. 3.

According to court documents, Baker's Attorney Jay Kohler has requested additional time to investigate the case, review discovery from the state and to prepare for the preliminary hearing. A request for Discovery was filed with courts on Aug. 31.


