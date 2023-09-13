The Sept. 5 preliminary hearing set for Amanda Baker, the Clark County Library Clerk who was charged last week with the embezzlement of approximately $50 thousand from the library, has been postponed until Oct. 3.
According to court documents, Baker's Attorney Jay Kohler has requested additional time to investigate the case, review discovery from the state and to prepare for the preliminary hearing. A request for Discovery was filed with courts on Aug. 31.
Baker was arrested on Aug. 23 on a charge of Grand Theft and embezzlement after turning herself in to the Clark County Sheriff, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed with court, Baker had stated she had been misappropriating library funds, transferring funds from the library account to her personal account, and using the library debit card to pay personal bills, for the last four to five years. She stated, according to the document, the process was easy and she started with small amounts, less that $100.
Upon viewing the library's bank account through an online portal, Deputy Brandon Knight stated he observed 35 withdrawal transactions from the primary savings account which looked to be of a personal nature, including payments to a credit card company, PayPal transfers and transfers to a personal account in Baker's name. Fifteen of those transactions were for $1,000 or more to her private account, between Jan. 5, 2003 and Aug. 20.
Her meeting with the sheriff occurred after an investigation was launched following the library board's failure to pay a roofing contractor. According to Deputy Brandon Knight's deposition in the probable cause affidavit, Baker allegedly told the contractor his check, sent through certified mail, had been cashed in California. This statement, Knight deposed, was later identified as a falsehood, made up as Baker allegedly admitted to having never written the contractor's check.
Baker surrendered all of her library-owned items, and bank records along with a debit card and her name, as well as a check from her personal account for tracking purposes before she was taken into custody. Baker was later released from custody on Aug. 24, on her own recognizance.
She is required to check in daily with the Clark County Jail between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Failure to do so may result in returning to jail.
