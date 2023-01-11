During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers to its National School Lunch Program that allowed school systems to serve meals to all students at no cost.
But with those waivers coming to an end, school districts across the country are seeing students’ school lunch debt begin to accrue.
And with many parents unaware that the universal free lunch program has ended, many school officials said that debts are constantly rising and most parents are unable to cover the debt that their students are accumulating.
To qualify for government lunch assistance nationwide, a family of four must make less than $51,338, qualifying for reduced-price lunches, and less than $36,075 to qualify for free lunch. Many families that don’t qualify for assistance are unable to afford school lunches.
An average meal for elementary/middle school students is around $2.50 and high school students are paying an average of $3.
The amassing debt for local families prompted Ball Ventures’ newly created non-profit organization, Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation, to jump into action.
“There is so much need in our community and it’s been so interesting and enlightening to see how big that need is and then take a step in to help make a difference,” said Liza Leonard, director of public affairs for Ball Ventures and board chairwoman for Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation.
The nonprofit, created this month, chose school lunch debt as its first action item and awarded $40,000 to local school districts to help offset those debts.
With 1,110 students dealing with school lunch debt, the foundation gave Bonneville Joint School District 93 $10,000. It gave $20,000 to Idaho Falls School District 91, which had 1,798 students in debt. And the foundation donated $5,000 apiece to Jefferson School District 251 and Madison School District 321, with each having fewer than 530 students with lunch debt.
“The different school districts are varying sizes with varying needs,” Leonard said. “We did research and got information about their current debt amount … we were able to completely pay off the debt of Jefferson, Madison and Bonneville (school districts).”
The foundation gave the largest amount of money to Idaho Falls School District, but since the district’s student lunch debts exceed $40,000, the charity wasn’t able to completely pay off the debt at this time, Leonard said.
The money used to pay those student loan debts was donated from various sources. Some of the donations came from individuals in the community but most came in the form of donations from Ball Ventures employees as well as the company itself.
Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation officials distributed the checks Dec. 22.
“We recognized a great need in the communities in which we work and do business and … this is a direction we have been heading for a long time, trying to do more good,” said Cari Campos, deputy general counsel for Ball Ventures and member of the board of directors for the Ball Ventures Legacy Foundation. “It is such a big step for us to make this nonprofit official and begin doing all we can in this community.”
Foundation members stressed their hope that the donation helps to lessen the burden on families in the area.
“Children should not have to worry about the stressors of a negative lunch balance, they are there to learn and deserve to be nourished,” Leonard said. “The school administration officials shouldn’t have to search families down and lessen these debts; it’s not why they got into education in the first place, we just really hope this helps.”
