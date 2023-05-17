The Rigby Chamber of Commerce heard from Grant Boehme, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer of Rigby’s D.L. Evans Bank branch. The informational presentation warned of a possible upcoming recession and the state of banks following the recent bank failures.
Silicone Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republican Bank, he stated, have all been taken over by the Federal Reserve. FRB is the largest bank since Washington Federal Bank was taken over in 2008, according to Boehme.
“It’s kind of interesting to understand why they were taken over,” he said.
Boehme has been in banking for over forty years, he stated. He was invited by Chamber President Teresa Anderson to speak to the Chamber about important banking news, which he said, was why he chose to educate them on the recent bank failures.
“All of you know that interest rates have taken a huge jump in the last two years,” he explained.
He further explained there are two different major types of interest rates at play, a long-term rate and a short-term rate. Short-term, he said, are generally affiliated with operating loans or lines of credit. Long-term rates, he stated are more associated with larger loans such as commercial, real-estate or auto loans.
“The FED rate is defined as the rate that banks charge each other for money,” he further explained. “So the FED decides what this rate is going to be.”
The Prime rate, such as the Wall Street Prime, is when the FED sets their discount rates, or the FED’s fund rate. Based on this rate, the banks convene to decide what they will charge.
As an example, Boehme said, on March 15, 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic started, the FED fund rate was caused to a quarter percent. Historically, that fund rate has been from 2-2.5 percent, which makes a huge difference.
“For the last three years, until they started raising rate, the prime rate was at three and a quarter percent,” Boehme said. “Today, the prime rate at 8.25 percent — and when you start paying that out of your business, that’s a huge difference.”
Since November of 2020, this prime rate has been raised ten times, he said. The reason, he said, is because the FED rate is the major tool available to help fight inflation. As inflation increases, then that’s the tool they use to try to get the economy to cool and bring the inflation rate down. Their goal, he said, is too keep inflation rate below 2 percent. As of April, the inflation rate is above 4 percent.
A major contributor to increased inflation is supply and demand, he stated; when there is huge demand something and dwindling supply, it drives the prices up. The second contributor is wages — goods and services go up as wages increase.
During the pandemic, he explained, the government pushed bushels of money out into the public. Despite the high prices of goods and services, the public had the money for it and went ahead with their purchases. This, he said, also caused the supply of certain products to deplete.
Another thing which happened during the pandemic, he said, was people were receiving money without working. They made more money out of employment than they did in employment, triggering a raise in wages.
“The FED raised the interest rate last month a quarter percent,” he said. “The current train of thought right now is that they will maintain the current rate where it’s at. The anticipation is that the rate won’t be lowered and it will stay at 8.25 percent, having a big impact on businesses.”
Long term interest rates are not set artificially, he explained. There is no board deciding what the rate for long-term loans will be.
Typically, short terms are higher than long-terms. Long-term rates are set by the market and is right now just over 3 percent.
When short term rates are lower than long term rates, he explained, it is called an inverted yield curve. In the last eight or nine recessions, one of the key indicators that a recession was coming was an inverted yield curve.
“We’re there today,” he warned. “The anticipation is greatly there that we are going to be in a recession sometime this year.”
Silicone Valley Bank, he said, didn’t fail because of mismanagement, but because of interest rates. As interest rates rose their largely tech-based clientele began withdrawing larger amounts of money to run operations and pay employees.
“These tech companies, their business has gone down, so their income has gone down,” he said. “During the pandemic, their was so much cash in the economy. Instead of just letting it sit there, they went out and they bought treasury bonds.”
In order to keep up with the cash demand by the tech companies, he said, Silicone Valley Bank had to sell millions of dollars worth of their bonds — however, even the bonds weren’t enough to keep up. They announced they would be selling stock for cash.
Most of the banks depositors did not have insured cash in their accounts, so within a week’s period of time, he said, all the customers came in to withdraw a substantial amount of cash and didn’t give them the time they needed to sell their stock. So, he said, the Federal Reserve closed the bank’s doors.
In the last three months, the banking industry as a whole, has had a hundred million dollars withdrawn from banks. This is what caused the Great Depression, he explained, the runs on the banks.
In this case, he explained, the government came in and said they would make an exception for Silicon Valley, and insure anybody who had $250,000, but said it was only a one-time thing.
The other two banks, he explained, went down for similar reasons.
What we’re seeing today is that there’s a general outtake of the bank. People are worried about their $250,000 limit on insured funds. Even the Rigby branch of D.L. Evans Bank is receiving calls inquiring on the $250,000.
“We do have a system where we can take more than the $250,000,” he explained.
D.L. Evans is involved with 3,000 other banks and can split deposits between them to ensure money is insured he said.
Since banks are now also paying more on deposits than they were a year ago, the banks are now trying to increase their deposits and lending is now being curtailed unless they are seen as profitable.
Boehme explained, following an inquiry from the chamber, that not many people in his experience have moved to investing in gold or silver. Instead, people are purchasing treasury bonds and paying on loans.
