Employees of The Bank of Commerce in Idaho Falls visited Roberts Elementary Feb. 25, for the second Junior Achievement presentation.
Using the Junior Achievement of Idaho curriculum, fifteen bank staff members spent the day at the school, teaching lessons about finance and money to each individual grade level. With fun lessons and activities geared towards the different age groups. The curriculum is discussion based and interactive, using worksheets, games, real life scenarios and relatable cartoon videos.
Bank employees received training from Junior Achievement of Idaho to review lesson plans and get familiar with activities. Junior Achievement is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to plan their future economic success.
Children learned about the difference between cash (visible money), credit cards (invisible money), what interest is, how to plan for and stick to a budget and how to set aside a savings. For example one activity used in the third grade classroom, the students were split into smaller groups, and given a restaurant business model. They were tasked with assigning how they would afford to market their idea, how much to charge, how to consider food and business costs and how to make it a financially successful business.
“I liked that they made the information understandable and applicable to the students in different grade levels. I think that the information being taught is extremely valuable to learn, especially at a young age,” Roberts third grade teacher Michael Hardman said. “It is a great opportunity for those who don’t have the chance to learn the information at home.”
Hardman said he spoke with multiple students, all of which said they enjoyed the program and were able to share a few of the items they learned.
Principal Teresa Codling said she was able to attend each classroom participating in the program and noticed that a majority of the students were engaged and on-task, which she says applicable learning was taking place.
“The JA presentation was fabulous and a day well spent in the education of Roberts Elementary students,” Codling said. “The students were engaged in hands-on activities that helped educate and inspire them about the connection between education and success in the workplace, and give them hope for the future.”
According to a Bank of Commerce press release, the purpose of the Junior Achievement programs is to educate students in the core content areas of work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy as well as ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century.