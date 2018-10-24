Bar J Wranglers return Nov. 1

The Bar J Wranglers of Jackson Hole, Wyo. are returning to Rigby Nov. 1 to perform at the Rigby High School Auditorium.
The five-man group of Bryan Humphrey, Donnie Cook, Danny Rogers, Tim Hodgson and Scott Humphrey will be returning with their unique brand of country music and comedy in what Rigby Chamber of Commencer Treasurer and event chairman Chris Hayward expects to be a good turnout.
“We usually have a pretty great turnout,” she said. “It was pretty packed last year.”
The group has been performing in Rigby since 1996 has performed all over the country the 20-plus years.
Hayward said the commerce doesn’t have anything different planned for this year, but indicated that the event is one of the biggest events the Chamber sponsors.
Tickets are available for the upper and lower tier at The Jefferson Star, the Rigby Broulim’s, Zions Bank and the Zions Bank located at 1235 S. Utah Avenue in Idaho Falls. See ad in this week’s edition.