Mayor Richard Datwyler reported the position for a baseball field intern has been posted with both Idaho State University and Brigham Young University — Idaho, following the City Council’s decision to hire an intern to schedule ball fields instead of appointing a community volunteer.

According to Datwyler, both schools have stated they have students in mind who may apply for the position. Datwyler further advised Councilwoman Aliza King, the volunteer in charge of ball-park scheduling last season, to take down names and contact information for the new intern.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.