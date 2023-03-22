Mayor Richard Datwyler reported the position for a baseball field intern has been posted with both Idaho State University and Brigham Young University — Idaho, following the City Council’s decision to hire an intern to schedule ball fields instead of appointing a community volunteer.
According to Datwyler, both schools have stated they have students in mind who may apply for the position. Datwyler further advised Councilwoman Aliza King, the volunteer in charge of ball-park scheduling last season, to take down names and contact information for the new intern.
During the council’s Feb. 16 meeting, council members stated they hoped to fill the position as soon as possible as spring sports was on the cusp on commencement. As of March 2 Public Works Director Mitch Bradley reported there was still ten to twelve inches of snow on the baseball fields.
King, however, reported local baseball and softball teams have begun their enrollment process and have started reaching out to her to schedule field time.
In the city of Rigby there are five available baseball and softball diamonds, and with all the teams wishing to both practice and play games in those diamonds, scheduling has become a troublesome endeavor.
The purpose of finding a scheduler from outside of the Rigby Community, according to the March 1 edition of The Jefferson Star, is to bring in a person with no previous knowledge of the athletic groups nor preconceived notions of the teams to provide an unbiased solution to the scheduling difficulties seen for the past few years.
An intern, according to Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison in the March 1 article, would provide an educated background an a knowledge of issues present in parks and recreation. She stated an intern would be able to analyze the city’s situation and develop workable solutions through conducting conversations with the various groups to best utilize the city’s fields.
The intern, once hired, will be under Bradley’s supervision as well as under King’s tutelage. Along with scheduling, the intern will be responsible for the care and maintenance of the fields and working with each of the team coaches. This will be a paid 400-hour position.
At the Feb. 16 meeting, Datwyler stated there is money in Rigby’s budget to pay the intern. During the budgeting process, he stated, the city had decided to put aside funds to possibly hire a part-time position for the task in the upcoming year.
Now the city has elected to move forward in hiring an intern, Datwyler further stated the city could easily pay a 400-hour intern.
