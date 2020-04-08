Despite plans presented for an online scheduling system for use of the baseball fields in Rigby, Justin Mikkola, a Rigby Youth Baseball director, is unsure if there will even be a season this year.
Like other events around the county, COVID-19 has made baseball decisions a day-by-day situation on whether to postpone or cancel the season all together.
“I’m behind it 100% to try and have a season but we’ve got to keep kids safe,” Mikkola said. “I was really looking forward to it, I’ve got four boys, and I hope it can happen. But like I said, it’s all a day-by-day call right now.”
Bo Porter has four kids that play ball that were all looking forward to a spring filled with the sport. Now, Porter says they’re hesitant to even register with so much uncertainty surrounding the league’s season.
“We tried travel baseball and it wasn’t a fit for my kids and family,” Porter said. “I’m sad to see this league face cancelling the season.”
According to Porter, his older kids usually start playing mid-April and wrap up around June.
Mikkola said that if the league is going to have a season, the latest they could start would be mid-July. Any later and there wouldn’t be enough time or space to fit in every game for each team.
“I don’t think it’s looking viable for a season,” Porter said. “We’re just not sure if we should sign up and we haven’t seen much information from the league about changes to the season yet.”
If the city is able to use a scheduling system, some believe it would be an opportunity for the city to look at generating income by investing more in baseball by seeing field use.
According to a resident at the Rigby City Council meeting March 19, calendaring would be a step in a direction that puts Rigby players first but the fields need work.
Porter said his vision for baseball and softball in Rigby would be a united league working with the Urban Renewal agency to get the fields improved to where both baseball teams and softball teams could use the fields.
“Baseball and softball should be treated the same and the fields should be multi-use,” Porter said. “I think everyone is willing to do it but it lacks the guy to organize cooperation between the three (baseball, softball and Urban Renewal).”