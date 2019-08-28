SHELLEY — A range of reactions came with the news Tuesday that Basic American Foods (BAF) intends to phase out its manufacturing operations at its Shelley facility and its ingredients facility in Blackfoot.
In Shelley — where a potato processing plant has been located since the 1950s in one form or another in the area of S. Emerson and W. Fir St. between the R.T. French Co., then Pillsbury, before going to Basic American — city leaders and members of the potato industry expressed shock, optimism, resignation, and sadness.
The news came from a press release sent Tuesday morning from the BAF corporate office in Walnut Creek, Calif.
BAF’s recently expanded, main facility in Blackfoot will remain open, the news release said. Officials said the move comes at the same time the company is investing in a significant expansion and improvement project at BAF’s Rexburg facility. They said the closures in Shelley and Blackfoot will ultimately allow BAF to grow and optimize its business for the future.
Bryan Reese, CEO, stated, “As with any project that impacts people, these are difficult decisions. We are very mindful of the impact these changes will have — particularly on our employees. As our employees and others would expect from BAF, we will help those who are impacted through their transitions.”
BAF officials said the closure process will occur over the next two years with a big portion of both plants anticipated to shut down toward the end of February 2020. The plan is to continue packaging operations at the Shelley facility until the middle of 2021. Warehousing and storage operations are expected to continue in Shelley.
BAF reinforced its commitment to help impacted employees and is coordinating local services and offering a severance pay plan to help with the transition.
Shaun Young, chief supply chain officer, stated, “It is very tough to make a decision to close a manufacturing facility. This consolidation was necessary for the overall efficiency and long-term stability of our supply network. We regret any negative impact this may have on our employees and the community.”
Jennifer Anderson, a vice president and general counsel with BAF, said in a telephone interview with the Chronicle Tuesday that the move would impact about 200 employees in Shelley and 100 workers at the Blackfoot facility.
Earl Beattie, president of the Shelley City Council, had not heard of the decision until he was contacted by the Chronicle Tuesday.
While he expressed some shock and sadness as a longtime Shelley resident and city official, he also expressed some optimism himself.
“That’s what we were hedging against when we got the Golden Valley Natural Beef Jerky company in a few years ago,” Beattie said. “They want to expand, they want to go to phase two of their expansion, and it’s just an amount of time before they do. We could see them double capacity and people.
“This will devastate a lot of people, I’ve known people for years and years that have worked at that plant. That has been the backbone of Shelley. It will be a shocker to a lot of people, but we will move forward.”
Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe said there has been talk for several years about BAF combining operations in Rexburg, but nothing was official until Tuesday.
Pascoe seemed resigned to the situation and stayed optimistic about the news.
“We’re actually not in that bad a shape, the equipment there (at the Shelley plant) is worth roughly $9 million,” Pascoe said. “They’re planning on closing in 2021, they’ll take the equipment out and we’ll get tax revenue from the building, so there’s a positive side.”
Shelley created a tax increment financing district to accommodate the new Golden Valley plant, Pascoe told the Idaho State Journal. Revenue resulting in new development within a TIF district is diverted from the normal taxing roles for a period of time to pay off infrastructure improvements made to accommodate that growth.
Pascoe said the Golden Valley TIF is scheduled to retire in 2021, which is also when the BAF plant will close.
{div class=”tncms-region hidden-print”} {/div}
"We'll be trading one for the other, this will end up covering tax revenue for the other one," Pascoe told the Chronicle.
{div class=”tncms-region hidden-print”} {/div}
"We'll be fine, expansion (at Golden Valley) is in the plan but I don't know when that would happen. Some people at Basic American are planning on retiring, it's an older work force there, and the way the job market is if they want to transfer they can. Golden Valley and GPOD hiring, there are jobs in both directions. We could see local shopping slow down a little bit possibly. If people stay here and commute it'll be fine. Existing homes might be affected a little bit but I'd be surprised if it is affected too much. I hate to see them close, they've been here since the 1950s. Unfortunately, that's kind of what's happening throughout the industry."
In a Facebook comment Tuesday, Shelley Councilman Jeff Kelley said, "It will have an impact on Shelley, especially those who live in Shelley and work at the plant. However, the tax revenue loss due to the plant closing will be lessened by the tax revenue generated by Golden Valley, which the city will start receiving in 2021. Currently this tax is being used to pay off a TIF which was part of an incentive to attract Golden Valley to Shelley. This anticipated closing was one of the reasons why the mayor and city council heavily pursued Golden Valley to come to Shelley back in 2012."

James Hoff, a fresh potato grower who farms east of Shelley, had heard about the Rexburg expansion but didn't anticipate the planned closures.

"On the field-run contracts, you're responsible for transportation to the factory," Hoff told the Idaho State Journal. "It's going to add some transportation costs back to the growers that are located in Idaho Falls and south."
Bryan Searle, a 58-year-old Shelley potato farmer who serves as president of Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, told the Journal the Shelley plant closure will also affect growers who sell fresh potatoes to GPOD, another major employer in town. Searle explained a large percentage of area growers' potato production doesn't make standards for selling on the fresh market, and GPOD ships those spuds to the BAF dehydration plant. Once the Shelley plant closes, Searle expects shipping costs of those off-grade spuds will increase, and the difference will be passed on to the growers.

Searle said the community will also be losing a devoted supporter of local events, schools and organizations in BAF.

"This hits pretty close to the heart being a farmer and seeing the effects it has on the community," Searle said.
John Miller
Bingham County Chronicle