The University of Idaho Beef School and Clark County Stockgrowers Association annual dinner meeting were held in conjunction Jan. 20 in Dubois.
The Clark County Stockgrowers Association announced three scholarship winners. Saige Moss, daughter of Ron and Elizabeth Moss of Hamer; Joni Grover, daughter of Randy and Jill Grover of Dubois; and Brian Murdock, son of Brett and Amy Murdock of Dubois each received a $350 scholarship from the association.
Stockgrowers Association Treasurer Laurie Small said those three students were selected because “their community service, GPA and ACT scores, and school involvement were outstanding.”
A number of speakers also presented at the meeting, held at the Clark County Community Center.
For Beef School, Dr. Jim Sprinkle and Sarah Baker, UI extension educators, discussed their areas of expertise.
Sprinkle is a beef specialist who focuses on grazing behaviors of cattle. He told attendees about research recently done at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station. “Protein supplementation, grazing behavior, and performance for cows grazing dormant forage at Dubois, Idaho” was the title of his Powerpoint presentation. He said he also calls his work “Rocket science on the range.”
Sarah Baker’s part of the beef school was entitled “Keeping the end in mind: Consumer perception of the beef industry and educational beef cutting demonstration that focuses on end-product quality.” She also gave a meat cutting demonstration.
Outside of announcing scholarship winners, the Stockgrowers Association dinner included door prize drawings along with speakers. Bonnie Stoddard and Jim Tarpley won two of the more valuable prizes, which were donated by Nolan Lee, a Kilgore rancher and Bank of Commerce employee.
Special speaker John Farr, state trapper, talked about predator management, the current population of coyotes and more. He also answered questions from the audience.
Toward the conclusion of the event, the Stockgrowers Association elected a board of directors. Shane Mickelsen and Vice President Jim Hagenbarth were “railroaded back in,” as board members, as Hagenbarth put it. They will continue to serve along with President Pete McGarry, Secretary Keith Bramwell, Treasurer Laurie Small, George Thomas and Rand Dixon.