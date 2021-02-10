Ty Belnap, a former member of the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning commission, approached the Jefferson County Commissioners Feb. 1 to ask for a formal hold or immediate moratorium of subdivision applications based on a possible conflict of interest on the approval of the subdivision ordinance.
Belnap read a letter to the commissioners, stating his concerns over an open meeting law violation in the process of updating and approving the reviewed subdivision ordinance.
He stated that although there was no objection from the public during the hearing, Jim Bernard, a developer, was then invited by Hancock to attend the commissioners’ meeting Dec. 21 where the agenda stated the adoption and summary of the ordinance, not discussion.
At the meeting Dec. 21, comments from Bernard were heard and former deputy prosecuting attorney Weston Davis argued with Hancock about his concerns on the discussion becoming a public hearing.
Hancock insisted that they had published there was going to be a discussion on the ordinance.
The official meeting agenda for the Dec. 21 commissioners meeting did state the adoption and summary of ordinance but did not state public comment or discussion.
The changes made to the ordinance following that meeting included removing the requirement of a septic system for subdivisions of four or more lots in subdivisions where the lots are three acres or more and removing the requirement for an irrigation plan on lots that are .75 acres or smaller. There was also the adjustment stating that subdivisions must follow the current addressing ordinance.
According to Belnap, Bernard had not previously made any comments or given input at the public hearing. He also stated that with Hancock working as a developer in the county and owning a significant amount of land that he plans to develop in the future, Hancock should have recused himself from voting on the matter and influencing the decision on the matter.
Belnap then said that while the commissioners accepted comments from Bernard, there was not an equal opportunity to hear from others.
”In summary, I believe that the commissioners’ approval of the revised subdivision ordinance is noncompliant with both the intent and written work of the Idaho Public Meeting statute,” Belnap concluded.
He also presented an information sheet that included details on a developer seeking special approval from the commissioners, the amount of waste a single family household of four will generate per day, the impact of removing irrigation, and the commissioners’ previously stated priority of infrastructure development.
Hancock made comments following Belnap’s statements, saying that he had several things incorrect. Hancock said that he did not invite anyone to attend the meeting Dec. 21 and that he had instead been approached by Bernard to see if her could attend the commissioners meeting, which Hancock said he could.
Hancock continued and said Belnap was being a sore loser and that he wouldn’t be bringing this up if it weren’t for the fact that Belnap had run against him and lost twice. He also stated that this was more of a personal accusation, that Belnap was being inconsiderate and that he just likes to make personal accusations despite being sued for it in the past.
Belnap asked if he could speak and Hancock said that Belnap was only on the agenda because he allowed it.
”I have not given you permission to speak,” Hancock continued as Belnap tried to make a statement.
In a phone interview after the commissioners’ meeting, Hancock stated that commissioners’ meetings were not a public forum for residents to bring forward personal attacks against anyone and that could instead be done in an Executive Session.
”I wasn’t aware the public could only be heard on the good pleasure of the commissioners,” Belnap said. “I was surprised at that.”
Belnap said in an interview following the meeting that his concerns had nothing to do with any personal feelings for himself but that apparently for Hancock it felt personal.
”I think the facts bear it out and my objective for going before the commissioners was on the manor hearings are supposed to be held,” Belnap said. “It had nothing to do with what he accused me of. I think Mr. Taylor is is fair and objective attorney and whatever he comes up with in his investigation is fine by me.”
Belnap asked for the consideration of the request following his reading of the letter before Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stepped in and told Belnap that the accusations being made were serious and that he would look into them.
”This is nothing more than him being a sore loser,” Hancock said in the meeting.
Taylor responded stating while that may or may not be true, he would look into the accusations.