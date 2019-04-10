Jefferson County and the City of Rigby have been in negotiations the past few months to update the area of impact agreement, and now that the two municipalities are in the final stretches of the agreement, County Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Ty Belnap wanted to clarify what that means for county residents.
One of the chief concerns resident have regarding being in the proposed impact area is the possibility of annexation. Belnap indicated that being in the impact area does not mean residents will be annexed.
“The city has confirmed that if annexations were to occur, they would be voluntary, not forced,” he said.
Belnap said residents will also be able to continue to farm and run their business because they will still be in the jurisdiction of Jefferson County. The only difference will be for new developments.
“Any new development will have more comprehensive development requirements to address important issues such as water and sewer management, and other health and safety issues,” he said.
Belnap said the area of impact will be governed by three levels of development.
Level one consists of all undeveloped and unplatted land that has not been submitted to the county for further land use permitting prior to the effective date of the agreement. These developments will be required to comply with all new requirements of the agreement.
Level two developments are those that are permitted but construction is not complete at the effective date of the agreement. These developments are required to comply with negotiated requirements since the developments were platted prior to the implementation of the agreement.
Level three consists of all previously completed of platted developments at the time of the ordinance being adopted. These residences and developments will not be held to the enhanced requirements of the agreement since they were previously established.
Belnap noted that residents that currently live in the area of impact will not be required to connect to city water and sewer.
“Even if services are at your ‘front door’, you are not required to connect,” he said. “You will not be required to abandon you private well or septic system; you may not however have your private systems connected to the city services.”
Belnap stressed that even though one may be in the area of impact, they are still in the county’s jurisdiction.
“Building permits, variances, conditional use permits, plat applications, etc. will be addressed by the county planning and zoning,” he said. “There are provisions to have representation on the AOI planning and zoning commission, to include residents that live in the AOI.”
Overall, Belnap said the purpose of the area of impact agreement is to help the two municipalities better prepare and plan for growth in an orderly way, and that residents will likely see little, to no change when the agreement has been adopted.
“The AOI allows the city to anticipate areas of land use that may become urban and be served by urban services, and provides the city and County the ability to better plan for the accelerated growth that we have been experiencing,” he said.