Belnap writes-in for commissioner

Ty Belnap will be a write-in candidate for District Two Commissioner against Scott Hancock for the November election.
Belnap lost to Hancock in the May 2020 Primary Elections by 1,195 votes, according to the Unofficial Results.
According to Shonna Allred, Elections Administrator for Jefferson County, Belnap will be the only write-in candidate for Jefferson County in the upcoming election.
The deadline for write-in candidates was 5:00 p.m. Sept. 11.
Voting for the Nov. 3 election will be available three ways for Jefferson County Candidates.
Cathy Dabell with the Elections Office stated residents will be able to request an absentee voting ballot, vote early or in-person on the regular election day.
According to Dabell, early voting will take place Oct. 19 and Oct. 30. Those wishing to vote early will need to be registered and present a photo ID.
Absentee ballots can be requested up until Oct. 23, but Dabell said the elections office is encouraging voters wishing to use absentee ballots to request them earlier, as the mailing process can add several days or weeks to the process.
There will be a dropbox for absentee ballots in the parking lot of the Jefferson County Courthouse or the ballots can be hand delivered back to the elections office.
In-person voting will also be available and Dabell stated they’re planning to take extra precautions to ensure safe voting.
“We’ll be equipping poll workers with masks and hand sanitizer, and we’ll have periodic cleaning of the voting booths,” Dabell said.