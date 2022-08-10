Roberts Mayor B.J. Berlin, who has been on the Association of Idaho Cities Board of Directors for eight years, has been re-elected as a director for Idaho District 6.
After being nominated during the spring district meeting, Berlin said the election results were almost automatic.
“I was expecting it,” Berlin said, “and I am happy about it.”
Berlin first chose to run for the position of director with the Association because he believes in their mission, he stated. The association believes in training and keeping small cities in check and provide advice and training for those cities.
Berlin stated they also teach and inform the legislation on how bills can affect or are affecting small cities and local government.
“As a director,” Berlin said, “I have a keen interest in the need of small cities. All cities, actually. There are things we share with larger cities and others that are specific to small cities.”
Berlin, in this position, is able to help the association determine the training topics and curriculum for the Idaho Cities local governments. He stated he is also in a position where he can help direct visits with legislators which the association often hold.
Part of his responsibilities as Director for District 6, apart from assisting legislators, is assisting other mayors. His time with the association, he stated, has helped him network with other mayors, and in turn, it has helped him grow as a leader by visiting and learning from others with more knowledge.
“It helps me learn how to do my job as a Mayor better,” Berlin said. “In turn, I can assist and teach others.”
Berlin stated his goals for this term align with the association’s goals. He believes the association is well on-track in their pursuit in working with and educating legislators on matters that affect local government.
There is a misunderstanding, Berlin said, between how legislation ultimately affects people. He believes it is important to inform and educate legislators and the citizens of the state on how state and local governments work together.
Legislation, bills and the choices of legislators trickle down and affect the local governments, as well, especially small cities like Roberts. Berlin says these effects often do trickle down to affect the citizens of the towns and cities, too. His goal is to continue to ensure legislators and local governments are aware of these affects when making decisions, as well as meeting the needs of all Idaho Cities.
The Association of Idaho Cities claims on their website to be the single most important advocacy group for Idaho’s 200 incorporated cities. The official AIC website states their mission is to develop and advocate policies which “strengthen and support cities.”
District 6, directed by Berlin and Sean Coletti, Mayor of Ammon, meets twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.