A bid of $285,469 from Steel Concepts was accepted on September 6 by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a new building for the Mud Lake Fairgrounds.
The building, according to Fair Manager Carl Anderson will be a three-sided structure at the Mud Lake Fairgrounds which will house all of their animal pens. Anderson stated the building will be open to help move air during the hot days of the summer fair.
“They are all super stoked about this,” Anderson said of the Mud Lake community. “The Community is getting together to tear down the old pens; they’re going to have the grounds ready.”
There will be no bleachers or electricity, Anderson stated. He said the Fair Board understands this will be just a foundation and a building and they will be saving money to do electrical work in the new building at a later time.
“It’s not like we have millions to do this with,” he said.
The project will be paid through two separate funds, the carryover fair money from this last fiscal year’s fair budget and also with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, according to County Commissioner Scott Hancock.
At the time of the bid presentation, Steel Concepts did not submit the required public works license, which is something the contractor is working to obtain.
Typically, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, contractors are required to submit a public works license with their bids. However, when it is for a project funded by federal money, the license is only required before construction can begin.
In this case, Anderson stated the fair board has been in contact with the contractor who says they are working on procuring that license. Until it is procured, however, Hancock stated the county can withhold notice to proceed.
Also required before the construction on the building can proceed are the building’s foundation plans, which according to Hancock, shows the foundation they are proposing provides the necessary lift to support the structure and that it meets codes.
In other business, Anderson provided the Board of Commissioners with an update on this year’s county fairs.
He told the commissioners altogether in Jefferson County, they had 546 kids enroll in Jefferson County 4-H, and almost all of them exhibited at the fair.
At the Rigby fair market sale, 126 animals were sold, totaling over $367,500. This number, Anderson said, is down $100,000 from last year’s total, but he said that was to be expected due to the falling market price of lambs.
“There were numerous kids who went out to buy lambs $325, put $200 worth of feed into them and made weight,” Anderson said. “Then price dropped down to $70 for lambs. You feel bad for those kids.”
Another contributing factor to the lower market sale numbers, according to Anderson, was the absence of a couple of the fair’s biggest buyers this year. However, he stated, the community did well in jumping in and helping the market sale.
Anderson does not yet have the total numbers from the Mud Lake fair, but stated he will have those numbers to share with the board soon.
This year, of the 526 students enrolled in 4-H, Anderson stated 26 students’ animals did not make weight, and some of those students went home. Without those students exhibiting their animals, he said they still only barely had enough pen space for everyone.
Since the University of Idaho reached approximately 1,200 this last year during after-school programs in non-traditional outreach, Anderson and the fair board are worried about having enough space for all fair participants next year.
“Where are we going to put thirty more kids next year,” Anderson asked the commissioners.
Hancock also noted the limited parking at the fair grounds was also an issue which may need to be addressed in the future.
“It’s a great problem to have, but it’s is a little bit of a problem,” Anderson said.
Currently, he said, the fair board is splitting into committees to see if they can find solutions for these issues in the short term and have asked the county commissioners for their aid and input.
Anderson told the commissioners he would like to take them out to walk the fairgrounds with him sometime in the future to evaluate and discuss possible solutions.