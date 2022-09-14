A bid of $285,469 from Steel Concepts was accepted on September 6 by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners for a new building for the Mud Lake Fairgrounds.

The building, according to Fair Manager Carl Anderson will be a three-sided structure at the Mud Lake Fairgrounds which will house all of their animal pens. Anderson stated the building will be open to help move air during the hot days of the summer fair.

