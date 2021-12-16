Bingham County sheriff charged, admits to threatening woman with gun

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, 62, has been charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun in early November.
The woman was a chaperone for a girls' youth group with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who personally knew Rowland, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The case was investigated by the Idaho Attorney General's Office, which also is handling the prosecution.
The probable cause affidavit filed by the Attorney General's Office also indicates that Rowland made disparaging comments about Native Americans when interviewed, attributing his reaction to concerns Native Americans would come to his home.
"I have been doing this job for 36 years, I've had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac, I've had drunk Indians come to my door," Rowland said, according to the affidavit. "I live just off of the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people."
The girls, ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old, were delivering Thanksgiving cards anonymously to church members on Nov. 9 around 8 p.m., the affidavit states. The girls delivered the "thankful turkey" cards by taping them to people's doors, ringing the doorbell and leaving before the person answered.
The victim said the girls returned from an attempt to leave the card at Rowland's home because they said they could not deliver it without being seen. Later in the night, the victim dropped them off to try again. After the children returned to the chaperone's car, she began to drive away when Rowland reportedly waved her down with one hand while holding a gun in the other.
The victim said she opened her car door to tell Rowland they were just dropping something off. Rowland reportedly looked in her car through the open driver's side door and pointed his gun at the victim. He then reportedly pointed the gun at the passenger seat where two of the teen girls sat.
Rowland then reportedly pointed his gun back at the chaperone and told her to "get the (expletive) out of the car."
The victim said she moved to put her car in park. Rowland responded by grabbing her hair and pulling her out of the car by force. He then reportedly pointed the gun at her while holding it two inches from her head, and began yelling that he was going to shoot her.
After the victim explained she was from his church and dropping off a card, Rowland let her go and told her never to drop something off at his house again.
The victim's husband told investigators they had known Rowland for 30 years, and that Rowland kept a trailer on their property.
Investigators also spoke to the teen girls who were in the car. Several of them said they thought Rowland was joking until he began threatening the victim.
All of the children told the investigator that Rowland waved the car down and pulled the victim from the car and heard him say he was going to shoot the victim. Several of them said they also saw him point the gun at the victim's head.
Rowland was interviewed by the investigator on Nov. 17 with his attorney, Justin Oleson. Rowland said he let his dog outside around 8 p.m. and saw two people near his garage. He said he yelled to them and that they ran away.
Rowland said he later heard a knock on his door and thought someone was trying to break in. He said he went outside with his gun and saw a group of people running down the road.
Rowland said he saw a car he did not recognize in the cul-de-sac where he lived. He said he thought they may be people casing his neighborhood or his house.
The three-term sheriff admitted grabbing the victim by her hair and pointing the gun at her, saying he did not immediately recognize her.
Rowland told the investigator the time shift to standard time two days earlier had "messed me up," and that he and his wife had felt threatened recently after a former jail inmate spoke to his wife at a grocery store in October, and another had sent him emails. After mentioning those cases, Rowland told the investigator of his concerns Native Americans would come to his house.
A video recording from Rowland's doorbell recorded the girls dropping off the card. In the video, Rowland exits after the girls knock on the door and finds the Thanksgiving card. He is heard yelling "Thank you" to the girls. He then reportedly said to himself "That's frickin' (expletive), then says "Get my gun."
In a news release sent out Wednesday, Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers said the Idaho Attorney General's Office is acting as a special prosecutor on the case. Rowland placed himself on paid leave after the incident.
Oleson told the Post Register the probable cause affidavit did not include all the details of what happened and that the truth would come out in court proceedings.
"Probable cause affidavits are someone's interpretation of what they heard someone else say, and are not necessarily accurate or a complete recitation of the facts that occurred," Oleson said.
Bingham County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner did not respond to a request for comment.
John Dewey, director of Human Resources for Bingham County, said that because Rowland is an elected official, there are limits to what the County Commission can do in response to the criminal case against Rowland.
"It is important to note that the authority of Bingham County to discipline an elected official is limited to removal," Dewey said via email. "Removal is limited to those circumstances described in Idaho Code 59-901. At this time, none of the circumstances which might give rise to such authority have occurred."
One of the circumstances mentioned in Idaho Code 59-901 is conviction of a felony. Rowland is facing two felony charges in the case.
Rowland has not been arrested. Instead, the court issued a summons for him to appear in Bingham County Court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 22 for his initial appearance.
Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Aggravated assault is punishable with up to five years in prison. Rowland also was charged with unlawful exhibition or use of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.
Rowland was reelected as sheriff in 2020 and his term is four years.
By Jonathan Hogan at The Post Register.