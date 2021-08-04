Bingham County sheriff's deputy shot in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — A Bingham County sheriff's deputy was shot on Wednesday morning in Blackfoot.
The sheriff's deputy who was wounded was rushed to the hospital following the incident and is expected to survive, authorities said. His name has not yet been released.
Police are searcing for two suspects in the shooting — a Hispanic male in a black shirt and a Native American female. If you have any information about the suspects, dial 911 immediately.
The 8 a.m. shooting occurred in the area of South Shilling Avenue between Rich and Smith streets. That stretch of Shilling remains shut down while police investigate the incident.
Police said the incident began as a hit and run wreck near the Methodist church on the 100 block of South University Avenue in Blackfoot. Law enforcement officers pursued the suspect vehicle which stopped on South Shilling between Rich and Smith and the deputy was subsequently shot by a suspect, police said.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information soon, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
By Journal Staff at the Idaho State Journal.