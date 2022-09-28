Bingham Healthcare appoints Mud Lake native as new CNO

BLACKFOOT, ID – September 14, 2022 – Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce that they have appointed a new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Their two-months long search yielded fantastic candidates—some internally, several locally, and many nationally.
Last week, a panel of Bingham Healthcare nurse leaders and Bingham’s administrative team conducted final interviews with three candidates. Bingham is pleased to announce that Holly Davis, RN, BSN, MBA has been named as Bingham Healthcare’s new Chief Nursing Officer.
“I am thrilled to lead our care teams at Bingham Healthcare and to stand side-by-side with our amazing nurses as we care for our community,” said Mrs. Davis.
Holly began her nursing career at Bingham Memorial Hospital in 1995, where she completed her nursing capstone project in rural nursing. It was during that time she developed a passion for rural healthcare.
Holly grew up working alongside her family on a farm and ranch in Mud Lake, Idaho. As a multi-generational Idahoan, Mrs. Davis’s roots run deep. She and her husband, Zane, operate a performance horse training business in Blackfoot. She has three children. She is highly involved in the local 4-H programs and volunteers her time to helping instill leadership skills in the rising generation.
“This promotion to CNO comes at a time when change in healthcare is accelerating at an unprecedented rate,” said Mr. Erickson. “In making this decision, I believe Holly possesses the nursing experience, interpersonal and leadership skills, and the strategic thinking that will be needed to lead Bingham Healthcare’s incredible nurse teams into the future.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.