Bingham Healthcare appoints Mud Lake native as new CNO

BLACKFOOT, ID – September 14, 2022 – Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce that they have appointed a new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Their two-months long search yielded fantastic candidates—some internally, several locally, and many nationally.

Last week, a panel of Bingham Healthcare nurse leaders and Bingham’s administrative team conducted final interviews with three candidates. Bingham is pleased to announce that Holly Davis, RN, BSN, MBA has been named as Bingham Healthcare’s new Chief Nursing Officer.

