Bird named Fair Manager of the Year

(EISF)—During the 93rd annual convention, the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs named Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager Brandon Bird the receiptent of the Kermit Fleming Fair Manager of the Year award. This coveted award is given annually to an outstanding fair manager throughout the 11 states in the Rocky Mountain region and Canadian providences.
“We are fortunate to have Brandon leading the day to day activities of the fair. He works well with people and takes pride in improving the fair experience,” said Eastern Idaho State Fair Board Chairman George Hamilton.
“He is a man of high integrity that is very professional as he runs the fair and is doing a lot to make our Fair even better for the fair patrons,” said Roy Reed, EISF Board of Director representing Bonneville County.
During Bird’s 9-year tenure the Fair has set attendance records 5 out of the past 9 years. Several improvements to the grounds have been made including: adding and renovating restrooms, additional paved walking paths and the purchasing of property for future-expansion projects. Bird has been instrumental in developing a long-term plan that will expand and improve the north side of the fairgrounds.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the best regional fair association in the country,” says Bird.