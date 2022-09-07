Blake Dory selected as Dubois District Ranger
Blake Dory, new District Ranger, standing outside of Dubois Ranger District office.

 Courtesy Photo

USDA Forest Service –The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is pleased to announce the selection of Blake Dory as the incoming Dubois District Ranger. While his official start date is still to be determined, transition to the new position should be smooth. Dory is currently filling in behind previous ranger, Bill Davis, who recently took the Ashton/Island Park District Ranger position in May of this year.

“I am excited that Blake is taking on this new leadership role,” said Mel Bolling Caribou-Targhee Forest Supervisor. “He will be a great addition to the Dubois Ranger District and to our forest leadership team.”

