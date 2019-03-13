(BLM)—The Bureau of Land Management announced Feb. 27 leadership appointments at the agency’s headquarters and in its Idaho state office. New Deputy Director for Operations Michael Nedd and Idaho State Director John Ruhs bring decades of experience and leadership in public land management that will serve to advance the BLM’s mission and activities in the years ahead.
John Ruhs, a resident of Boise and a veteran BLM land manager with more than three decades of experience across many BLM programs, will leave his current position as Assistant Director for Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center in mid-March to become State Director in Idaho. The BLM manages approximately 12 million acres of public land in Idaho for multiple uses, including livestock grazing, mining, conservation and recreation.
Ruhs began his federal career as a seasonal Range Technician in Vale, Oregon, in the 1980s. Since that time, he has worked in various resource management and leadership roles at BLM offices in Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, and Washington. D.C., where he served as Acting BLM Deputy Director for Operations overseeing many of the day-to-day operations of the agency. He also served as State Director in Nevada and for the Eastern States Office, which covers lands in states along and east of the Mississippi River. His experience includes extensive work in management of fire programs, range and grazing, wild horses and burros and mineral leasing. Ruhs received a bachelor of science degree in animal science from the University of Idaho. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
As Deputy Director for Operations, Michael Nedd will oversee the BLM’s daily activities, initiatives and management of more than 9,000 federal employees, most of them located in 14 Western states. Prior to being named Deputy Director, Nedd served as Assistant Director for Energy, Minerals & Realty Management.
“Mike, Chad and John are exceptional leaders who will immeasurably improve our ability to effectively and efficiently manage public lands for the benefit of current and future generations of Americans,” BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs Brian Steed said. “As public land users themselves, they understand what’s at stake for the communities where the BLM operates, and how important it is for our agency to be a good neighbor.”