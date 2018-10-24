The Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Board of Trustees approved its bond fund policy during its Oct. 10 meeting, along with its bond resolution following a presentation by Zions Public Finance Vice President Christian Anderson and Nick Miller from Hawley Troxell Law Firm.
The district’s bond fund policy establishes policies and procedures in connection with the funds to be deposited and retained to pay debt service obligation bonds issued by the school district. Therefore payments on bonds shall be made by the district from a “bond fund” account, as required by the bond resolution.
“All bond tax receipts and bond levy subsidy payments, hereinafter defined, shall be credited to the bond fund separate and apart from any non-bond levy revenues of the districts,” the bond fund policy states.
After reviewing the verbiage the board of trustees unanimously approved the bond policy.
Likewise, the board unanimously approved the bond resolution by bypassing three readings thereby adopting it immediately.
The resolution necessitates the district to use bond funds for what was advertised on the ballot. Such projects include the construction of a new elementary school, renovating Harwood and Midway Elementary Schools, constructing a new paved parking lot at Rigby High School and acquiring playground equipment for Roberts Elementary School.
The district originally approved going out for bids for the Rigby High School parking lot, however that approval was rescinded Oct. 10. Superintendent Lisa Sherick explained that the parking lot will be “rolled” into the entire bond project, rather than a project on its own.
Prior to approving to the policy and resolution, the board was presented with a timeline of the bond process.
According to Anderson’s presentation of the bond timeline, after voters passed the bond Aug. 28, the Zions Bank finance team reviewed the Preliminary Official Statement (POS) Oct. 2, the district received guaranty certificates Oct. 3, the board adopted the resolution to allow sale of bonds Oct. 10 and then a due diligence call to finalize the POS took place Oct. 15.
Upcoming actions include the finance team to meet with Moody’s Oct. 25, receive ratings and post POS Nov. 2, the competitive bond sale will take place Nov. 16 that will lock in the rates and on Nov. 28 the bond closing will occur and the district will receive the bond funds.