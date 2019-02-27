Board names zone 2 trustee

The Jefferson Joint School District Board of Trustees have announced Menan resident Leanna Poole as the new zone 2 trustee Feb. 13.
Board Chairman Angie Robison said the board had three patrons expressed an interest in the position, all of which she said were very involved in the district and the community.
“We had pretty great candidates,” Trustee Leon Clark said. “Being on the board is more than one night a month.”
Poole said for the last several years she has served on various PTOs. She said has helped with the Midway Elementary School PTO and the Jefferson Elementary School PTO among others and has volunteered for numerous school activities.
Poole is currently a realtor for Silver Creek Realty Group, but has also worked in business and financing.
“I’ve got a variety of experience in different fields,” she said.
Being such an active member in the district, Poole indicated that she thought being a board trustee is another way to be involved and to give back to the school district.
“I felt like it was a way to give back and to have a guiding hand in kid’s education,” she said. “I think it’s a great district and it was a place I wanted to work.”
Overall she said her main goal is to guide growth and to help maintain a quality education for the district’s students.
“My goal is to make sure quality is continually scrutinized, so that we can update programs and to make sure the kids can get the best possible education,” she said.
Born in Idaho Falls, Poole graduated from Hillcrest High School before moving to Menan with her husband Wayne. Together they have four children with the oldest set to start school at Rigby High School next school year.
“For your willingness to serve, to come and sit in that hot seat, and then sit in one of these seats, thank you,” Trustee Michael Peterson said. “Words can’t express the importance of the community and the importance of those who are willing to be involved.”
Poole will be sworn in at the March 13 board of trustees meeting. She will serve out the remainder of former Trustee Keith Nelson’s term who resigned in January.
According to a letter submitted to the board of trustees in January, Nelson ultimately resigned due to other personal commitments.