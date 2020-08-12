Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 has an approved plan to return to schools for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The Board of Trustees voted Aug. 5 at a special board meeting to move forward with the color-coded plan which aims to open schools with safety and health protocols for the mitigation of COVID-19 spread.
Four risk levels are indicated by either green, yellow, orange and red, and each category subsequently grows in precautions depending on the rate of spread within the district.
A minimal risk level is the green category and means there will be five days of school per week. Cleaning and disinfecting will be done according to CDC guidelines for buildings and buses. Students are encouraged to wear a mask as physical distancing cannot be maintained on a bus.
School lunches will be staggered to limit the number of students in the cafeteria, physical distancing protocols will be followed when possible, shared supplies and group gatherings like field trips and assemblies may be limited as well. Volunteers and visitors will have to follow safety protocols.
In the yellow category, or moderate risk, five days of school will still be held and all green safety precautions will be followed along with limiting group activities. Hallways and alternate areas for students to eat lunch will be established with staggered lunches.
In the high risk (orange) category, all green and yellow safety precautions will be followed. Students with last names A through L will attend school Mondays and Thursdays, and students with last names M to Z will attend Tuesdays and Fridays. Online learning days are designated when a student is not in school physically.
Schools will be deep cleaned and sanitized on Wednesdays and will be an online learning day for all students. The district will offer internet access in parking lots. School events and gatherings will have no spectators or spectators will be limited depending on venue.
In the critical risk level, which is red, schools will close to reduce the risk of spread. All students will be in an online, remote learning model with instruction focused on key standards. There may be opportunities for in-person, small-group instruction but campuses will be closed to the public, except by appointment. No extracurricular activities or special events will be held.
A detailed plan has been sent to parents and guardians that further outline guidelines for transportation, common areas, activities and classrooms along with guidance for those that test positive for COVID-19.
More information can be found at jeffersonsd251.org.