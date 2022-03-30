Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames spoke to the County Commissioners at their March 21 meeting regarding a shower structure Bonneville County hoped to donate to Jefferson County.
At the meeting, Eames told the commissioners that Craig Daniels, the Administrator for Parks and Recreation in Bonneville, spoke to her to see if Jefferson County would like to have the structure. The City of Idaho Falls also expressed interest in the structure, according to Eames.
“To have a shower up there would be nice,” Eames said, about Jefferson County Lake. “Mostly for the campers.”
According to Eames, where it would be donated to the county, there wouldn’t be any purchase or cost related to obtaining it outside of the cost for transportation.
“It’s a pretty good sized structure,” Eames said. “It would have to be craned in, so there would be some costs at that point.”
County Commissioner Scott Hancock mentioned that there would be additional costs related to the shower structure. He listed the potential cost of installing a septic system under the structure, plumbing it in and adding electricity.
Eames replied that if the county decides to accept the donation, she would hope to hook it up to the septic and water systems they have already established at the lake.
At the meeting, Eames stated that she has yet to go up to Ririe Reservoir, where the structure is currently stored, to see it in person. She asked Bonneville County to provide more information on it and hopes to go see the structure before any decisions are made.
In other business, the commissioners moved to approve the $13,500 contract and purchase order with Lantis Fireworks for the Jefferson County Lake annual Fourth of July celebration.
Eames presented the contract to the commissioners twice before in last couple of weeks, and was asked to change the verbiage in the contract.
“The civil Attorney wanted a contract that was copacetic with all of the other contracts the county has with its vendors,” Eames said.
Although the contract Lantis used has not changed for many years, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated at the March 7 Commissioner’s meeting that the contract held out-dated information including the county’s primary contacts for the agreement.
Eames updated the contract and brought it before the commissioners on March 21, listing herself and County Clerk Colleen Poole as Primary and Alternate contacts. Both the contract and the purchase order were approved.
The commissioners also approved the agreement with Action Motor Sports in the amount of $15,928 for a new Polaris Ranger to be used by Parks and Rec.
Last week, Eames brought bids on a new side-by-side vehicle for Parks use, stating the current vehicle needed constant repairs. At that meeting, the commissioners chose the lowest bid, which came from Action Motor Sports, and approved the purchase of the vehicle.
At the March 21 meeting, the commissioners approved and signed the agreement with AMS and the purchase order. Parks and Rec’s current side-by-side will be put up for auction upon the new vehicle’s arrival.