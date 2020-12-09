West Jefferson High School Boys' Basketball team kicked off their season with a big win against Challis with a score of 56-14.
Coach Dave Hadley said he was proud of all the contributions from each of the team's eight players.
"I thought our defense in the first quarter was really good for a first game and we were able to work on a few things in the game that are hard to simulate in practice," Hadley said. "We have a lot to work on offensively, but it was good to be able to recognize those things in a game situation."
According to Hadley, Blake Briggs and Zyeon Kimbro each scored 11 points in their first varsity games and Jaden Burtenshaw had nine points, seven assists and six rebounds.
"As far as the season outlook, I have really enjoyed this year's team so far," Hadley said. "We only have two players (Peyson Calaway and Kyson Gabrish) with much varsity experience, so it will take us some time to develop our identity."
He stated that the players come, check their egos at the door and are willing to put in the work as they figure out offensive roles for everyone.
"We have put much more of an emphasis on rebounding this year and the guys are committing themselves to doing all of the little things that hopefully will get us over the hump," Hadley said.
The boys were set to play Teton Dec. 3, but the game has been postponed until January. The Panther Boys went up against Malad Dec. 5 and walked away with a loss against the team with a final score of 38-48.
The Clark County Boys' Basketball team played Leadore Dec. 1, walking away with a loss and a final score of 66-24.
Clark County had a scheduled game against Mackay for Dec. 4 which was cancelled as the Mackay team faced COVID-19 troubles. The game will be rescheduled if possible.
The Rigby Trojans Boys basketball team played their first game of the season Dec. 4 against Blackfoot. The boys pulled out a win at the away game with a score of 56-49.
Ririe's Varsity boys' basketball team played against West Side Dec. 3 at home, losing by 17 points with a final score of 69-52. They will have another game tonight at 7:30 p.m., playing away against Marsh Valley
Upcoming Varsity Boys' Basketball Games include:
Ririe @ Clark County, 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Ririe @ Malad, 4 p.m. Dec. 11
Rigby vs. Thunder Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Rigby @ Bonneville, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
West Jefferson @ South Fremont, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10
West Jefferson vs. American Falls, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 12
Clark County vs. Ririe, Dec. 10
Clark County @ Rockland, Dec. 11
Clark County vs. Sho-Ban, Dec. 15
Clark County has not released an official game schedule with times, as spectators are limited to ten people under COVID-19 guidelines.