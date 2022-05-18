Director of Public Works, Mitch Bradley, shared various updates from his department with the Rigby City Council during their May 5 meeting.
Bradley notified the council of a text message he received earlier in the day from representatives at Mill’s Concrete regarding the verbiage used in their Warranty Bond Contract. He message conveyed they are unable to change their wording, bringing negotiation on the bond to a stand-still.
“I don’t agree with the wording of what we’ve received,” Bradley said. “I don’t feel good about bringing it to the council and having them sign it.”
Work in the Sugar Mill Subdivision first stalled in February, according to Bradley at the Feb. 17 city council meeting, when he notified the council of a mistake made when constructing the curbs in the subdivision.
Of the two options offered to rectify the mistake, Bradley chose to have Mill’s use hot rubber to correct the grade, and also asked the company for a five-year cash warranty bond on the work performed.
In April, Bradley and City Attorney Robin Dunn notified the council of concerning verbiage in the bond contract from Mill’s Concrete. Neither Bradley nor Dunn were willing to have the council sign the contract as it was, due to the contract’s implication that the warranty would be voided if there was found to be any damage directly arising from any defect in the materials used.
Dunn and Bradley requested, at the time, additional time to work through the contract and clarify or correct the wording.
With the May 5 update, however, Bradley again requested additional time from the council to negotiate the agreement. He stated he and Dunn would begin reaching out to Mill’s attorneys and try to eliminate some of the middlemen in the process.
“If we do nothing, we hold them off on phase two and hold building permits,” Bradley said. “I don’t want to do that on the simple fact that this isn’t the general [contractor’s] fault.”
Bradley expects additional time to negotiate with Mill’s attorneys will allow him and Dunn the opportunity to get to the bottom of the situation and avoid future conflict with their general contractor.
“I’d hate to upset Edstrom’s,” Bradley said. “Edstrom’s has been phenomenal for the city and at the drop of a hat I can call them and it doesn’t matter where they’re at, when we have an emergency, they’re here.”
The council granted him the time needed to reach out to do what he requested.
After the Sugar Mill discussion, Bradley mentioned he had a meeting with Kip Archibald, who represents two southern properties in the Teton Heights and Ridgeview Estates on 4000 East.
“They want to go ahead and move forward to get water into those properties,” Bradley said. “I mentioned to Kip that the city cannot help or participate this year because of funds... he still want’s to move forward with it.”
Since the property is not annexed into the city, they will be extending them utilities outside of the city, according to Bradley, which is why the project requires approval from the council.
Bradley suggested the city write up an agreement with the developers that states properties on that corner be forced to annex when the city reaches their corner.
“The issue I have with this,” Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler said, “is that usually annexation happens before development.”
Datwyler then stated that if the city wanted to annex that area into the city, this would be the time to do it, before development in the area really begins.
The council decided to approve Bradley’s suggestion to provide water to the area with the stipulation that the area is annexed in the future.
Finally, the council approved a bid from Heckler and Koch to update the sewer lines, for $201,310.75.
According to Bradley, this is a yearly project where Public Works tries to upgrade the sewer collection system through piping repair, infiltration removal and clearing back-up.
Bradley stated at the meeting that only two companies submitted bids for the project, H&K being the lowest bidder to perform work on approximately 730 ft of pipe on Blaine St. and N 3rd West. Since it is an annual project, Bradley stated there is a budget already laid out for it.