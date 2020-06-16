Braun Brothers Reunion canceled

This year’s Braun Brothers Reunion festival is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
The three-day outdoor music festival has been canceled, Cody Braun told the Messenger Monday morning.
“It was a really tough decision to make,” he said. “But we had to think of the safety of everyone.”
In a news release, Braun family members wrote that the cancellation announcement was made “with a very heavy heart.”
“We held out as long as we possibly could in hopes that we would be able to pull off the festival safely this year, but after carefully considering all options, due to dozens of issues that are beyond our control concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, we must do what’s best for our fans, friends, family, artists, the community of Challis and our fellow Idahoans.”
This is the first time a Braun Brothers Reunion concert has been canceled since the event began in 1979. This year’s show was set for Aug. 6-8. Next year’s show is scheduled for Aug. 12-14.
“We promise to pull out all the stops and make it the best ever,” the news release states of the 2021 show.
In their release and letter about the cancellation, the Brauns wrote that music is meant to be shared and enjoyed together “and we couldn’t imagine our festival any other way.”
“We just couldn’t roll the dice and take the risk of getting even one of our extended family sick.” They said in their letter that the fans, attendees, artists, staff and volunteers “have become like an extended family to all of us, and lots of them actually are family. We’re as disappointed as anyone to have to make this decision.”
The losses that canceling the event will have on local businesses isn’t lost on the Braun family. Their letter says they “sincerely regret any loss of revenue” that local businesses and event sponsors and partners may incur because of the cancellation.
“We encourage folks to visit Custer County this summer and support the many local businesses that make our festival possible,” the letter and release state.
Ticket refunds are already underway, Cody Braun said. Refunds will be processed automatically via Stripe, the payment processor for the concert. Refunds should take between five and 10 business days to appear on a buyer’s statement.
The Brauns asked that concert-goers “be kind and patient with local hotels, campgrounds and RV parks and give them a few days to adjust as they go through the process of refunding and rebooking for next year.”
People who need a Braun fix can check out new albums by the two bands founded by the brothers.
Reckless Kelly, which Cody and Willy Braun play in, recently released a double album, American Jackpot and American Girls, offered for sale on the band’s website, recklesskelly.com. They’ve also been performing on Facebook at 7 p.m. Sundays during the COVID-19 shutdown. Reckless Kelly is scheduled to perform at the Mountain Village Resort in Stanley Nov. 18 and 19.
Micky and the Motorcars, which features Micky and Gary Braun, recently released their new album, Long Time Comin’. It’s for sale on the band’s website, mickyandthemotorcars.com.
The reunion has sold out for the last several years and brings an estimated 3,000 people to the community each summer. All the Braun family members perform and fill the stage with their friends from the music industry, including plenty of big-name performers who’ve graced Challis with their talents. The reunion festival moved from Stanley to Challis in 2003.