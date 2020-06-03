Idaho Transportation Department will temporarily close the Osgood Road I-15 overpasses while work is being done to make bridge repairs. These repairs are being completed in order to extend the operational life of the bridge.
As construction begins, the Osgood Rd bridge will be under construction starting on Tuesday, May 26 through July 24.
ITD will be doing concrete patch work on the bridge deck along with sealing and other repairs under the bridge.
"This work is being done to repair the existing conditions of the bridge," says ITD Project Manager Derek Noyes, "ITD will continue to rehabilitate and preserve the concrete on the bridge deck to extend the lifespan of the bridge."
While work takes place on the bridge, there will be traffic control setup which will includes intermittent lane reductions on I-15 along with the temporary bridge closures during construction.
As construction continues, please plan your commute accordingly during this time. Please drive safely and attentively while driving through work zones and check 511.idaho.gov for current road construction and conditions.