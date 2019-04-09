Broulim’s corporate is making a new play for a south end location through a rezone application submitted to the City of Victor at the end of March.
The Victor Planning and Zoning Commission will consider an eight acre rezone on Larkspur Road just north of downtown Victor near Valley Lumber at an April 16 public hearing. The rezone could move the property into a Commercial-Heavy zoning, the same kind of zoning that was knocked down by the planning commission in 2016 after intense public outcry in an area that was closer to the Victor downtown.
In 2016, Broulim’s corporate pulled out of an extensive planning process after amending its development plans based on public comment that asked the store to provide development closer to Highway 33, to include pathways for pedestrians and to give way for more parking in the rear of the building rather than in the front. Victor planning ad zoning decided that a Heavy-Commercial rezone would not be needed for the amended site plan in 2016. Broulim’s corporate then abruptly pulled their development application indicating that the redesigned site plan without the Heavy-Commercial rezone did not provide for the additional kind of Commercial development that made economic sense for the Idaho-based company.
“We feel your zoning conditions require a business in this zone to offer a limited variety of high-priced items as may be required in the middle of a large resort area with very limited space and a large number of people,” wrote Broulim’s Vice President Mark Oswald in a letter to the city in 2016.
If the rezone north of Victor moves ahead starting on April 16, it would provide Broulim’s with the kind of commercial space that mirrors that of downtown Driggs. It would allow a grocery store as well as the ability to development additional commercial space along side the of the keystone store front. The Victor City Council ultimately would have the final say on the rezone application.
The City of Victor did not advertise the development application rezone to suggest that Broulim’s was the applicant. The rezone notice in the Teton Valley News suggested only that the applicant, listed as Spudpass LLC, of Jackson, and Kaibab Investments, LLC, of New Mexico, would be requesting a rezone on eight acres of land and that a development application would be required prior to any development on the site.
This public notice piqued the interest of Shawn Hill, the executive director for Valley Advocate for Responsible Development. Hill said Monday evening it was only through a series of public information requests and communication with city staff did he learn that Broulim’s was the applicant for the rezone.
“The first thing that stood out in my mind was the heavy commercial zone change,” Hill said. “Heavy commercial allows for strip malls out front [of the development]. The last time Broulim’s went for this, they tried to rezone heavy commercial and the community became undone.”
Hill said that VARD’s position on this rezone application will be to ask to the city to consider a Commercial Corridor zone change that would require Broulim’s to go through a design review process with the city as well as require workforce housing as part of the development approval process.
“If they are not willing to do that, then the city should deny the rezone application.” Hill said. "If you want a Broulim’s that fits the community and our mountain community, then the design needs to be up front or the developers will do the bare minimum. You don’t want the store asserting its identity on the community. Rezones are one of the few tools where we can require workforce housing. We can’t let that tool go underutilized.”
Written comment is due to the city by Tuesday, April 9 at 5 p.m. Comments maybe be submitted in writing to the Victor City Hall or emailed to tylers@victorcityidaho.com. Verbal and written comments will be heard at the public hearing on April 16 starting at 7 p.m. at the current meeting space at Victor City Hall on Elm Street.
Jeannette Boner
Teton Valley News