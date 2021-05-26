Bonnie Brown of Terreton participated in the fifth annual Bryce Canyon Mule Days in southern Utah from May 5 to May 8, taking home the title of Champion in Mule Team Penning.
Bonnie and her husband Joe headed down for their second year to southern Utah with their mules Bunny and Daisy for the event that hosts clinics, guided rides, rodeos and dinners to a mule sale and concert.
Although she’d never done team penning before, Bonnie wanted to compete, joining forces with two other gentlemen from Washington, Jeff Lee and Bill Holmes.
“The partner I was going to have ended up going on a ride and told me he was pooped afterwards and wouldn’t do the event with me,” Bonnie said. “We ran around trying to find someone to go with me.
With Bunny on her side, Bonnie said “those cowboys” were going too fast with the calves but she was able to tell them to slow down and when Bunny made her turns, the cows went right into the pen.
As a two-year participant of the Bryce Canyon Mule Days, Bonnie said anyone that’s looking for a vacation needs to attend.
“I just love the people and the rides down there are something awesome,” she said. “It’s really something to go to and people come from all over to see it. It’s a big operation.”
She also said the people there take care of the participants, generally asking them several times a day if they were doing well and if they needed anything.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Bonnie stated. “Everybody is just awesome – it’ll just amaze you.”
Bonnie said an additional incentive to attend is that all the funds raised go towards cancer research.
According to Sam Skaling, a partner in Bryce Canyon Mule Days, founder McLain Mechan had a vision of bringing people into the town of Tropic, Utah as the area largely survives off of the tourism industry created by being “the base of Bryce Canyon.”
“Being a quieter time of the year, he wanted to do Mule Days because that’s the best country to ride mules in – that’s what started it,” Skaling said. “McLain and the Mecham family have lost a lot of family members to cancer. McLain lost his brother, mom and aunt all due to some type of cancer.”
Skaling said that after the first year, he joined the team to help with online reservations and organizing. He continued, saying they’ve been able to grow the event to where it’s no longer just a silent auction.
“We would donate the money to a nonprofit but now they’ve created their own nonprofit, the Bryce Valley Community Cancer Foundation,” Skaling said.
This year, a live auction was held on a gun that was auctioned eight times, raising $10,000.
“Bidders would run the price up and then the winner would say ‘sell it again,’ and they did,” Skaling said.
Although he says the behind-the-scenes work takes a lot of figuring, he loves seeing familiar faces that come together on the common ground of just enjoying being out and riding their mules.
“It’s a special thing to go and ride in this beautiful place,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anywhere else that compares to the red rocks. There’s no event like this.”
When it comes to Bonnie though, Skaling said she’s a stand out.
“She’s not afraid to do anything,” he said. “She’s a cowgirl. She gets out here and will do it all with whoever.”
Bonnie stated that she plans to attend the Bryce Canyon Mule Days again. When it comes to the competition – “It gets in your blood so maybe I’ll go and do it again next year.”