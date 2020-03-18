Bubba Summers brings home first-time wrestling championship to Clark County High

Jace Conan “Bubba” Summers, a senior at Clark County High School, took the state wrestling champion in division 2A at 182 pounds Feb. 28-29.
Summers began his wrestling career in eighth grade at Clearwater Valley Junior High School in Kooskia, Idaho. There he competed as part of a co-op team with a school located in Kamiah.
As a sophomore, Summers won sixth place in the 1A division in the 160-pound weight class at state. As a junior, he took fifth place in the 182-pound class. When his parents accepted jobs at Clark County High School in Dubois for his senior year, Summers became a Bobcat.
Throughout his schooling, Summers has participated in football, baseball and wrestling as well as track and field events. His dad and coach Kirk Summers said he and his wife Shellie “have followed Bubba for ten years to many track meets, ball games and wrestling matches.”
Shellie is a school bus driver and acts as a part of the support staff for Summers’ sporting adventures.
Manny Hernandez, Clark County’s one other wrestler, learned to wrestle from Summers and Kirk. Hernandez had a well-performing season as a first-time competitor in the sport.
The Bobcat boys got to wrestle as part of a co-op team with West Jefferson High School where Summers praised Coach Rogers for his contributions to him and Hernandez. Summers said that Coach Rogers at West Jefferson
“(Coach Rogers) was very, very supportive of Manny and me as we wrestled together with the West Jeff Panthers,” Summers said.
According to Summers, once he advanced from the district tournament in Firth, he was happy to ride along with some of Panthers wrestlers to the state competition in Boise.
Not only is Summers the division 2A state wrestling champ, he is also now a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla.
Summers now plays baseball on the West Jefferson Panther’s team. He’s still deciding on taking his wrestling skills to the college level but in the meantime, he’s focusing on baseball and just finishing up high school.