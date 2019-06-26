With more people applying for building permits in Jefferson County, the county Planning and Zoning department is struggling to keep up.
“I’m getting lots of complaints about timeliness of our permits,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said.
During the commissioners meeting June 17, Hancock said people have told him and the other commissioners that it is taking about a month or more for permits to be approved, when it should take a maximum of 10 days unless there’s an issue. He said he received multiple complaints in one week.
“These are 10 different people, and they’re all saying the same thing,” he said. “It’s ridiculous how long it’s taking them to get a simple building permit. And that’s almost every one of them was the same thing. In fact, I had one builder tell me that he started telling his clients not to build in Jefferson County because it would take two months to get a building permit.”
Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said they do not take two months.
Hathaway said the number of permits are up by 45% compared to the same time last year. He said that is no excuse, but it has shown that the department needs to change how they are processing permits if they want to be in compliance. He said most permits are approved in the 10-day window, but not all of them.
Hathaway said part of the issue is the permits come in incomplete or with inaccuracies. He said Planning and Zoning had created informational pamphlets, which are available in the department’s office at the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex, and people are welcome to look at those.
Hathaway said inaccurate and incomplete permits slow down the current process because permits go through different people for different parts of the process. The person who receives the permit last may be the one that finds the issue or missing information, meaning the applicant would only hear about the issue toward the end of the 10-day period, he said.
“We’re going to start doing simultaneous plan review,” he said.
Hathaway said he thinks sending the permits through multiple people at the same time would increase efficiency.
“That should speed the process up at least a few days and get us more in compliance,” he said.
He said the department is also looking at other remedies, including in-house Geographic Information System (GIS) and continuing to look at what Madison, Fremont and Teton counties do. Hancock asked if the department could additionally remedy the issue by skipping or speeding up some parts of the process for applications that were extremely similar to one another. Hathaway said that could be looked into, but that he would not want to compromise the quality of review.
“If somebody is unhappy with the time it takes, I get that, we’ll work to fix that,” he said. “But I think we also have to be more concerned or as concerned with following the process.”
Commissioner Roger Clark said he wanted to see the permits tracked in some form and given to the commissioners.
“It just gives us more information when people call us so that we can … address those concerns when people call us,” Clark said. “It would just help us out a bunch.”
Hathaway said he should have that report for the commissioners within a week.
Hancock said another complaint he has received is that Planning and Zoning is not informing people when their building permits have issues. He said people have told him that they found out their permit had an issue only after they called two or three weeks later to ask why their permit was taking so long.
“They’re going, ‘Why didn’t you let us know?’” Hancock said.
“You know, that doesn’t sound like what we do,” Hathaway said.
However, he said since people were saying that was an issue, the department would address it.
Hancock said it also might be a good idea to find a way to expedite the simpler permits so they can be finished and not become stuck behind more complicated ones.
“I think that’s one of the biggest issues that I’m hearing from these builders, ‘Oh, it was so simple,’” he said.
Hathaway said that had happened, though not frequently.
“There have been a few, I wouldn’t say a lot, there have been a few that do fall into those criteria,” he said.
Hancock said the overall issue would need to be addressed, especially as Jefferson County is quickly growing and more and more permits are likely to come in.
“We need to be more efficient,” he said. “And if we got systems that are antiquated or they’re just not operating properly, we need to address those.”