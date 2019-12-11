Rigby High School and Midway Elementary have each received $2,500 grants for STEM-related projects, The Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation has announced.
Fifth grade teacher Anita Lindstrom plans to implement “Girls Can Build” a program targeted at K-5 girls, while high school science teacher Jeremy Green plans to teach students about rovers and programming.
At the high school, Green is using the grant money to buy five rover-like robots to teach students more about programming as well as how rovers are used. Green started an astronomy summer camp this year and said he plans to use the rovers for both summer camp participants and his third trimester astronomy students.
He said the drones will allow students to learn more about programming, which he said is an important skill for them to have. He said this year’s theme for the summer program will be “A race for space,” and will include the teams programming the “rovers” before leaving it alone in a separate room.
“Just like in real life, when you’re up on Mars, you can’t fix something, right? You have to trust in your programming,” Green said.
He said it is an exciting time for space exploration, with SpaceX aiming to send people to Mars by the mid-2020s. Green said when it comes to space exploration, he has often incorporated rockets into his teaching — and they were the main focus of the 2019 summer camp — but said the rovers will show students a different aspect of the subject.
“I think just the more we can do, the kids will be more involved and more excited about it,” Green said.
Green said he has applied for two other grants and will be putting in for another this year that could play for rocket supplies among other things.
At Midway, the $2,500 is going toward lesson plans and building material such as Legos. Lindstrom said the goal is for girls to develop critical thinking, build confidence and learn teamwork while learning about structural design, physics and math. She said it is also possible some will gain interest and decide to pursue a career in the STEM field.
“I really feel like if they’re exposed to those kinds of things and given the opportunities … the sky’s the limit,” Lindstrom said.
Lindstrom said she will be pilot-testing the program with her entire fifth grade class — pairing up the boys and pairing up the girls — in a series of one-hour lessons, once a week for six weeks. She said the goal is for students to learn to fail and try again until they succeed. She said she hopes to make the program available to more age groups for the 2020-21 school year.
“It would be really cool to have an afterschool program, one with the younger grades and then one with the older grades,” Lindstrom said.
She said her program will begin for the first time after the holidays.