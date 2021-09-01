Rigby City Council informed the public that BUKU Properties LLC development, located at 400 N and 3950 E Annis Highway, has rescinded their petition to the city to be annexed in during the council’s Aug. 26 meeting. The property is located on a corner and does not have a legal address at this time.
The Rigby City Council discussed the property in question during their Aug. 5 meeting for the developers request to be annexed into the city as well as a change in zone designation.
Bame had represented the developers when asking for a zone change from the council to include R-2 and R-3 homes in their development plan.
According to Bame, it is complicit with the new comprehensive plan the city has come up with. There is sewer and water available because there was a new lift station put in across the street from this proposed development.
“We felt like this would be a good idea to put the higher density near the street,” said Bame. “We’ve talked with Jefferson County and with Mitch Bradley on the entrances and where they would like them to be.”
Bame stated they will be working alongside city staff when doing setbacks and presenting the plat and site plan.
According to Bame, they felt the R-3 fits the higher density area.
Richardson had voiced his concern that it wasn’t clear on the site plan where the R-3 and R-2 would be put.
“Intention is fine, but when we record and approve this, intention is not specific,” said Richardson. “It needs to be detailed.”
Richardson then opened public comment, and there were two who spoke.
Darren Johnson spoke against the development. He is the direct neighbor and had sent an email to Swager concerning the property.
Johnson stated he wanted a privacy fence between his property and the development. He preferred having one neighbor, but wants the privacy fence to separate the property lines.
Harrison restated that he is opposed to duplexes and not single-family homes. Johnson stated he would prefer to have single-family homes, yes.
Ryan Day then provided his comment, stated that he would prefer there to be a buffer of R-2 along the north side of the property where Johnson’s property is.
Day stated because the developers is putting in R-2 and R-3 homes it is lucrative, so they should be able to accommodate Johnson with a privacy fence.
Public comment was then closed.
Bame stated he couldn’t speak for the developers if they would put a privacy fence in for Johnson or not. Bame mentioned the developers are local and would be happy to accommodate their neighbors.
Richardson stated he didn’t think there was a fence requirement.
Harrison mentioned the entire parcel is currently R-1 because it’s in the county.
“I don’t feel comfortable approving an annexation with a move to R-2 and R-3 because I personally feel like we have to draw a line somewhere,” said Harrison. “I felt like Annis was that line, in my mind.”
Datwyler stated he doesn’t feel comfortable telling the developers where they can or can’t designate the R-2 and R-3.
Burke stated he’s more comfortable with just annexing it into the city and then have them come back with a plan for R-2 and R-3.
Harrison brought up the fact the ordinances state there can’t be R-3 on both edges of the street because the ordinances don’t allow it, which the developers already know.
“I don’t find this contiguous,” said Harrison.
The council ultimately decided to table it until their meeting on Aug. 26.
Rigby Planning and Zoning had approved the comprehensive plan from BUKU Properties LLC on July 8.
Rigby Planning and Zoning Commissioner Kevin Cowley had stated that he would prefer the developers to ask for property that they have already planned for.